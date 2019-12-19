December 19–26, 2019 Classifieds

1998 FORD EXPEDITION SUV. Eddie Bauer edition. White exterior, tan leather, no rust. Has the $3,000 4-wheel drive option. Reduced, moving sale, $2,400. Calls only 386-547-7030.

2006 FORD RANGER XLT. Purchased from original owner. Loaded, PS, PB, air, auto, 4-wheel drive. No rust. Beautiful truck. 767-9290.

CHEVY ASTRO VAN—1998, seats six. Vertical barn doors in rear, zero rust, one-owner condition, Florida-Georgia line area, perfect cloth interior, white exterior, 200K miles. V6, new radio, battery, alternator, exhaust, etc., Florida title in hand. Has never been undercoated, still shiny white underneath! Asking $2,750. 386-547-7030.

ESTATE SALE: Friday–Sunday, Dec. 20–22, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at 140 Wright St. Art supplies, housewares, jewelry, furniture, glass collectables, framed art and craft/sewing easels. Lots of stuff, priced to go!

FLUORESCENT BULBS: F32 T8, brand new — we switched to LED! $1 each. Call the News at 767-7373, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

FREE: Large metal sculpture 3’ x 3’ Vietnam wedge dividing USA. Very heavy. Needs some digging out of yard. 767-8741.

SEEKING YELLOW SPRINGS roommate. $600/month plus half YS utilities. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Must be willing to help clean. References/deposit required. Contact Denny at 937-919-3836, leave voicemail.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old lumber yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartment, $700 per month, tenant pays gas and electric. Appliances included in rent. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free building. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

OFFICE: SECOND FLOOR, carpet, closet, 150 sq. ft., all utilities included, ample paved parking lot. $275 per month. 767-9290.

LARGE, SECOND FLOOR, CORNER office available. Built-in bookshelves, windows facing east and south, carpet, good light, all utilities included, $420 per month. 767-9290.

OFFICE: 716 XENIA AVE. Attractive waiting area, carpeted, nice light, $280 includes all utilities. 767-9290.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS, one-bedroom, $600 per month, includes appliances, central air, carpeting. One-year minimum. Deposit required. 767-9180 or 937-408-3424.

FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT, January through August. Two-bedroom home, edge of town, beautiful property. Pet-free building. $1300 a month. Call if interested, 937-532-9019.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 1480 Southgate Ave. 1st floor, two-bedroom, 1-bath, remodeled kitchen and bath in 2018, central air, sewer and water paid, off-street parking, appliances Included. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Available Jan. 1. $725/month. Call MAP, 767-7406.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 207 S. Winter St. 2nd floor, two-bedroom, 1-bath, central air, off-street parking, close to downtown, washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator furnished. Pet-free, smoke-free building. Available Jan. 1. $775/month. Call MAP, 767-7406.

OPEN HOUSE Monday, Dec. 23, 2–4 p.m.: For rent – two-bedroom, 1½-bath. 402 N. Winter St. 1,164 sq. ft. W/D hookup, dishwasher. Available immediately. $1,150/month, utilities not included. Contact Jill at 402NWinter@gmail.com. More information: fb.me/402NWinter.

FURNISHED FOUR–BEDROOM house for rent: Wonderful home, peaceful location next to Antioch. Ten minute walk to town. Short-term, January-July (flexible). $1,100. Open to creative possibilities. 937-768-6200.

HISTORICAL COLLEGE HILL HOMES. North of center city, art museum, bike trails and white water rafting. I have two homes with brick drive between them. Six fireplaces, pocket doors, winding cherry staircase. May finance at $300 to $400 monthly with low down payment. Reduced! Both at 40k cash. Both need easy remodeling. Get them before they’re listed with a realtor. 386-547-7030.

LARGE LOT for sale by owner. 12,600 sq. ft. (.29 acre). Well-insulated garage on property. Mature trees. W. North College St. $120,000. Andy and Beth Holyoke. Call or text 532-3050 or 708-6708.

BEAUTIFUL FIVE-BEDROOM, 3-bath home in Daytona Beach, FL, 32114. Huge corner lot, over 200’ of frontage on each street. Two gated driveways, could legally park a 40’ moter coach beside the home, 6 antique yawn post lamps (10’ high), 5 koi fish ponds with fountains and waterfalls. Two-car attached double garage, 3 red tile car/boat ports. Have copy of past MLS listing with Re/Max Reality at $389,000. Retirement/downsizing sale. Will exchange on small home, acreage or motor home. Clear deed. Call Cliff, 386-547-7030.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

PSYCHOLOGIST AND LPCC for a growing Wellness Clinic in Yellow Springs: 20+ hours week. Prefer non–smoker, health minded individual with an Integrative Health and Wellness approach to therapy. Send résumé/letter of interest to: TLC.consult@att.net.

SEEKING RELIABLE, DOG LOVING person to walk my dog, Sophie, during the winter. At Lawson Place; one short walk a day, at 5:30 p.m. 767-1361.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL Heating/HVAC check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Tree removal, pruning, fences, clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg, 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-532-8990.

GUTTER CLEANING and minor gutter repair — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

HOLIDAY PREP AND BEYOND: Let me be your Gal Friday. I can help you organize and prepare for the holidays or continue on beyond, if it fits. Rake leaves, help decorate, eco-friendly cleaning, run errands, cook and bake, babysit while you’re shopping — let’s talk. Local my whole life — Sandy. 937- 545-9040 to schedule.

MAKE SURE SANTA GETS YOUR LETTER! North Pole Express mailbox located at the Yellow Springs Toy Company.

THE HOLIDAY ART JUMBLE at the YS Arts Council Gallery, 111 Corry St., is open Wed–Sun until Dec. 29, 1–4 p.m. Extended Hours 11–5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 14,15, 21, 22, and 23. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

RUDOLF STEINER’S VISION OF LOVE, Foundation Stone Meditation. Come Saturday, Dec. 21 for a guided meditation at Rockford Chapel at 2 p.m.

