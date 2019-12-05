December 5–12, 2019 Classifieds

1929 DUESENBERG dual side mount roadster. Barn find, owned for 20 years! A steel body built replica, built in Reno, Nev. One of six in captivity! Compare value with 1935 Auburn boat tail speedster. 351 V8. Reduced! $4,500 cash. I could use only a full size pick-up or van on a trade. 386-547-7030.

2006 FORD RANGER XLT. Purchased from original owner. Loaded, PS, PB, air, auto, 4-wheel drive. No rust. Beautiful truck. 767-9290.

WINTER PORCH MOVING SALE! This Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, noon–3 p.m., 402 N. Winter St. Yard tools, bicycles, pottery, hand tools, cooking utensils, dishware (new), tamale roaster, garden tiller, rakes, saws, jewelry and much more! Drive by or stop in rain or shine!

FLUORESCENT BULBS: F32 T8, brand new — we switched to LED! $1 each. Call the News at 767-7373, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

FOR SALE: Snow blower, 2 stage Ariens, good condition. Used infrequently. $100. 767-8741.

FOR SALE: Complete twin bed with wooden head and foot boards. Mattress and box springs included. Very good condition. $75 OBO. Call 937- 767-9383.

PURE, LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP makes a great holiday or host gift. Contact Flying Mouse Farms to purchase, 319-6076 or flyingmousefarms@yahoo.com.

HOLIDAY NEWS SWAG: Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and postcards; and of course, gift subscriptions! Stop by, take a look and grab some free buttons! The News is located at 253 Xenia Ave. and open Monday–Wednesday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

FREE: Large metal sculpture 3’ x 3’ Vietnam wedge dividing USA. Very heavy. Needs some digging out of yard. 767-8741.

FREE: 13 Carousel slide trays that hold 100 slides. Two carousels slide trays hold 80 slides. Scott Kellogg, 767-8105

SEEKING YELLOW SPRINGS roommate. $600/month plus half YS utilities. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Must be willing to help clean. References/deposit required. Contact Denny at 937-919-3836, leave voicemail.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old lumber yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS: Two-bedroom apartment, $700 per month, tenant pays gas and electric. Appliances included in rent. Deposit required, one-year minimum lease. Pet-free building. 408-3424 or 767-9180.

OFFICE: SECOND FLOOR, carpet, closet, 150 sq. ft., all utilities included, ample paved parking lot. $275 per month. 767-9290.

LARGE, SECOND FLOOR, CORNER office available. Built-in bookshelves, windows facing east and south, carpet, good light, all utilities included, $420 per month. 767-9290.

OFFICE: 716 XENIA AVE. Attractive waiting area, carpeted, nice light, $280 includes all utilities. 767-9290.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available. Approximately 135 square feet. $300 per month, utilities included. No outside window. New carpet and paint. Shared common waiting area. 937-684-2366.

FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO apartment in the heart of downtown. Short-term. Courtyard entrance, hardwood and ceramic-tile floors, custom kitchen, shower, washer/dryer, WiFi, private parking, second floor, outdoor area by park. $700 plus utilities. Call 767-1778.

LOVELY, LARGE FURNISHED home near Antioch campus available for sublet January–July. Dates flexible. Shorter-term also possible. Email: randirothman2010@gmail.com.

CUTE ONE-BEDROOM available for immediate occupancy. Loft bedroom upstairs; dining room, living room, kitchen area downstairs. Quiet neighborhood near High and Whiteman streets. $670/month includes all utilities except WiFi. Please call 937-971-8477 if interested.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS, one-bedroom, $600 per month, includes appliances, central air, carpeting. One-year minimum. Deposit required. 767-9180 or 937-408-3424.

ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT for rent. Kitchen, living room, full bathroom, off street parking! Water, sewer, trash included. $560 per month, $560 deposit. One year lease, smoke free building. Please call 937-510-8141.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 121 E. Davis St. Charming cottage style with two bedrooms, 1 bath, front porch, newer carpet, many updates, high efficiency furnace and a/c. Two blocks from downtown and Glen. $1,350 monthly includes village utilities. Monthly discount for early payment. First/last and deposit required. Pet-free (email for exceptions) and smoke-free building. Available now. 937-361-6581 for viewing, Info@RockAroundTheClark.com for general questions.

FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT, January through August. Two-bedroom home, edge of town, beautiful property. Pet-free building. $1300 a month. Call if interested, 937-532-9019.

One-bedroom, second-floor apartment. Available now. Downtown, close to bike path and Antioch College. smoke-free, pet-free building. $500/month, plus utilities. Long-term, neat, dependable tenant with references and deposit. For appointment, call 937-767-7477, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Monday–Thursday; email billhardman2013@gmail.com.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 1480 Southgate Ave. 1st floor, two-bedroom, 1-bath, remodeled kitchen and bath in 2018, central air, sewer and water paid, off-street parking, appliances Included. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Available Jan. 1. $725/month. Call MAP, 767-7406.

APARTMENT FOR RENT: 207 S. Winter St. 2nd floor, two-bedroom, 1-bath, central air, off-street parking, close to downtown, washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator furnished. Pet-free, smoke-free building. Available Jan. 1. $775/month. Call MAP, 767-7406.

HISTORICAL COLLEGE HILL HOMES. North of center city, art museum, bike trails and white water rafting. I have two homes with brick drive between them. Reduced! Both at 40k cash. Both need easy remodeling. Get them before they’re listed with a realtor. 386-547-7030.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

RECEPTIONIST/OFFICE ADMINISTER for local Wellness Clinic: 15 hours week (Monday/Tuesday/Friday); $12/hr. (with opportunity for growth). Prefer non-smoker, health minded individual with excellent communication skills (spoken and written), social media savvy and great attention to details. Send résumé/letter of interest to TLC.consult@att.net.

HIRING GENERAL HOME MAINTENANCE person. Half day is ok or on call at your convenience. Barn clean out. To bid on or lots of free building materials; doors, windows, ect. Call Cliff, 386-547-7030, Springfield.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL Heating/HVAC check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

LANDSCAPE SERVICES: Tree removal, pruning, fences, clearing of vines and unwanted trees. Brush hauled away. Call Funderburg, 937-215-8447 or 767-7524.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-532-8990.

GUTTER CLEANING and minor gutter repair — Protect your home from water damage due to clogged gutters. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

HOLIDAY PREP AND BEYOND: Let me be your Gal Friday. I can help you organize and prepare for the holidays or continue on beyond, if it fits. Rake leaves, help decorate, eco-friendly cleaning, run errands, cook and bake, babysit while you’re shopping — let’s talk. Local my whole life — Sandy. 937- 545-9040 to schedule.

THE HOLIDAY ART JUMBLE at the YS Arts Council Gallery, 111 Corry St., is open Wed–Sun until Dec. 29, 1–4 p.m. Extended Hours 11–5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 14,15, 21, 22, and 23. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

SING-A-LONG FUNDRAISER on Friday, Dec. 6, from 7–9 p.m. at the Foundry Theater. Join the all district cast of Scrooge! the musical in a sing-a-long fundraiser for the YSHS Theater Arts Association. Poinsettia sale, baked goods, Avon, and crafts! All donations support the HS theater arts and provide scholarships for seniors.

COME SEE SCROOGE! A Yellow Springs all district musical collaboration. Book music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. At the Foundry Theater: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. Buy tickets online at Showtix4U!

RENEW AND REGENERATE with some poetry this winter solstice! Join Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Tecumseh Land Trust for a great poetry evening Friday, Dec. 13, 7–9 p.m. at the Glen’s Vernet Auditorium. Scheduled poets will begin reading at 7 p.m. Then, during our refreshments, you can sign-up to read something of your own at the open mic! Call 767-9490 for further information.

CELEBRATE WITH Tecumseh Land Trust at our Holiday Open House, Saturday, Dec. 13 from 1–4 p.m. Yummy treats, good company, and some nice holiday gift options that support a great and enduring cause. 4633 US 68 North, Yellow Springs.

SOLUTION TO YS TOY CO. BRAINTEASER: David brought the Kinara and candles for Kwanzaa. Brian brought the lights and stockings for Christmas. Josh brought the menorah, candles, and dreidel for Hanukkah. Michelle brought the cakes for Hogmanay. Stephanie brought confetti for New Year’s Eve. Kevin brought used clothing to donate for Boxing Day.

THE ORGANIZERS OF THE Community Thanksgiving Dinner greatly thank all the hardworking volunteers and supporters including the Presbyterian Church, Young’s Dairy, Peifer’s Orchard, Tom’s Market, the Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the turkey roasters, and the community participants and their fabulous side dishes. —Suzanne Patterson.

