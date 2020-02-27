February 27–March 5, 2020 Classifieds

2007 CHARCOAL GREY Toyota Camry. 194,600 miles. Very clean and well maintained at Ehman’s Garage. $4,200. Call 937-750-4117.

2004 HONDA ACCORD EX-L V6 6-speed standard. Great drive. One owner. Mechanically good. Hail dimples. 195,000 miles $2,300. 937-767-7599.

FLUORESCENT BULBS: F32 T8, brand new — we switched to LED! $1 each. Call the News at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

NON-GMO PORK BUNDLES available. Uncured hot dogs, uncured smoked bacon, sage sausage, shoulder roast, cheddar jalapeno brats, breakfast links, ribs, pork chops for $75. To order your bundle: Write to Jessica at purplemoonfarm2@yahoo.com or call Ramona at 937-604-0757.

CFL BULBS: Dozens of compact fluorescent bulbs. Call Carlos at 937-767-1787.

LOOKING FOR WHEELBARROW! I’d like to buy a used wheelbarrow in time for gardening season. It doesn’t need to be in pristine condition, just useable enough to get the job done. Call or text Reilly at 937-694-3213.

LOOKING FOR A SMALL 2–3 bedroom house to rent in town that would be available in March or soon thereafter. Contact Jillian at jmarshall2511@gmail.com or 937-971-9235.

RETIRED COUPLE LOOKING to spend our sunset years in Yellow Springs. Interested in long-term rental or lease near downtown, with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half–two baths, starting June 1. We have one elderly, spayed cat, also retired. Excellent credit and references. jgholt@pnw.edu.

ARTIST SEEKING LIGHT TABLE; do you have one gathering dust? Call the YS News, 937-767-7373.

MATURE, FORMER RESIDENT available for home sitting, June and July 2020, long or short term. Local references available, cathskis@hotmail.com.

INSIDE STORAGE SPACE available at 108 Cliff St. (the old lumber yard). Rates vary, $40–60 per month. 937-206-9801.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $610; two-bedroom, $710; three-bedroom, $810 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

TWIN COACH APARTMENTS, one-bedroom, $600 per month, includes appliances, central air, carpeting. One-year minimum. Deposit required. 937-767-9180 or 937-408-3424.

FULLY FURNISHED, short or long term rental, newly renovated one bedroom apartment, beautiful spacious and private country setting. One mile from town. Fully appointed kitchen, new bathroom, two stories, picture windows, front porch central air, washer and dryer and off-street parking. Please call or text 937-477-3252.

UNIQUE, TWO-STORY, SINGLE bedroom apartment with indoor greenhouse space. $650, utilities included. Pet-free building. 937-307-5247.

TINY HOUSE, next to nature preserve. New kitchen and furnace. Single occupancy, pet-free and smoke-free building. $800/month, includes sewer and water. One-year lease. Please text me your name and I’ll call you back or leave a voice message, 937-215-8986.

DID I LOAN YOU my cut glass punch bowl and silver ladle a while ago? Please return: 937-767-7971, Joan Horn.

HELP WANTED at Current Cuisine, downtown Yellow Springs. Looking for a full-time cook with some experience cooking from scratch. Mostly daytime work in a pleasant atmosphere. Needs valid drivers license. Stop in at 237 Xenia Ave. or email kcurrent@currentcuisine.com.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL Heating/HVAC check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-532-8990.

MATH AND STATS TUTORING and support: over 25 years teaching at the university level. You’ve got questions. I’ve got ideas and answers. We should get together. Contact me at lemonadetutoring@gmail.com.

Former band and orchestra teacher now living in Yellow Springs, presently teaching all woodwind, brass and piano lessons. All ages welcome. 405-201-4099 and marymaurine@gmail.com.

SUGAR SHACK TOUR! Join Tecumseh Land Trust on Sunday, March 1 and learn all there is to know about how maple sap is turned into delicious maple syrup. Tours will begin at 2, 2:20, 2:40, 3 p.m. from the TLT office, 4633 US 68 N, where parking will be available. There will be ongoing storytelling, games, and family fun. Limited parking is available at the farm for those needing assistance, 100 East Fairfield Pike. Please consider biking or walking. This event is rain friendly, but actual syrup making is weather dependent. Dress appropriately for the weather and for muddy conditions. If severe weather is predicted the event will be cancelled by Friday, Feb. 28. Visit tecumsehlandtrust.org, our Facebook page, or call 937-767-9490 for updates.

CRAZY JOE’S ROCKIN’ Good Music Fest — a benefit concert for the Mud Run Conservancy. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2–10 p.m. at the John Byran Community Center, 100 Dayton St. Eight bands for eight hours! $20 (more if you can, less if you can’t). Tickets at the door or online at mudrunconservancy.org.

SOLUTION TO YS TOY Company’s Brain Train: 23 four-sided figures.

