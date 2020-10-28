Lonya, larger than life

A familiar face in downtown Yellow Springs has returned.

The image of beloved villager Leonid “Lonya” Clark — called Leo by many of his friends — who died tragically last year, now graces the wall of the Highlander Laundromat.

Since Clark went missing in early 2019 and was found fatally stabbed in the spring, the community has grieved for the loss of the 26 year old, a downtown regular.

Now, the mural’s artists say, community members have a place to remember Clark’s gifts. They hope it brings those who knew him some closure after an emotional time.

“It’s not just about my personal feelings of closure, it’s a whole village’s sense of closure,” said Tony Powers, a local artist and musician and longtime friend of Clark’s.

Meanwhile, the trial for the man accused of murdering Clark, who also grew up in town, is currently set for February 2021.

A few weeks ago, Powers completed the first part of the mural, a larger-than-life likeness of Clark playing the guitar. Music was Clark’s passion and where he found the most joy, according to collaborating artist Anna Burke, who knew Clark for more than a decade.

“When he played music, a lot of his complicatedness and his troubles would be quiet,” Burke said.

In the spring, Burke will complete her part of the mural, an abstract background to complement the dynamic image of Clark in the foreground. Burke will bring her signature style seen in murals in Yellow Springs and beyond; she recently completed a psychedelic expressionist piece behind Rose & Sal. Meanwhile, this is Powers first mural in the village.

Clark’s family is grateful for the local muralists’ efforts, Eric and Jackie Clark wrote in an email this week.

“The flowing spirit portrayed on the mural brings such a warm and free spirited light to Lonya,” they wrote. “In spite of the difficulties he faced, the mural really shows how he was able to overcome almost anything.”

Burke and Powers stepped recently in after the first attempt to memorialize Clark on the wall fell through. That effort was led by villager Sarah Dickens, who raised at least $2,800, in part through a GoFundMe donation drive, but did not complete the mural. Yellow Springs Police arrested Dickens last month after donors complained and Dickens failed to produce expense receipts. She has subsequently been charged with felony theft in relation to the fundraiser.

In seeing through the vision of a mural for Clark, Burke and Powers decided not to accept any cash gifts, but to donate their time. The paint, meanwhile, was given by an anonymous donor. Burke sees their work as a “free gift to his family and to the village.”

“We don’t want the money on top of this tragedy,” she said.

While Dickens’ draft sketch was photorealistic, Powers painted a more stylized image of Clark from a photograph taken a few years ago. Powers, who is hugging Clark from behind in the original image, said the photo shows Clark playing his guitar during a campfire jam session at the John Bryan State Park campground.

“It was really him in his element,” Powers said of the photograph. “He was always chasing a sense of freedom, and playing music at gatherings like that, that was closer to the kind of life he wanted to live.”

During the last few weeks, while Powers was painting the mural, many villagers stopped by to share memories of Clark, including several related to his love of music. That has been healing for Powers.

“So many people had profound, human moments with him,” Powers said. “And that was always Lonya’s magic. He was just a primordial human being.”

The laundromat location is fitting, Burke believes, because it is a space more frequented by villagers going about their day-to-day activities than tourists. Many remember Clark’s regular “laps” around downtown, and the laundromat was on his route, she said. Moreover, the laundromat’s owner, Richard Slouffman, has been supportive of the project, both muralists said.

In the end, Powers is glad that Clark will become a “fixture of the facade of town” and represent what the “freedom-loving, music-driven” community of Yellow Springs stands for. He hopes that even for those who did not know Clark, his image will evoke new thoughts and create new memories.

“It speaks to me that he will live on in that way,” he said.