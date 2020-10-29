October 30–November 5, 2020 Classifieds

2004 MAZDA TRIBUTE SUV. Clean, finished like new, automatic, a/c, good tires, nice driver, 143,000 miles, $1,850. 937-767-9290.

2012 DODGE RAM 1500 Laramie 4WD, 351 V8 gas engine, four doors, four heated seats, five foot bed with liner and top, 41,700 miles. Excellent condition. Asking $18,000. Must sell. 937-325-1129, leave message.

2007 HONDA ACCORD EX, four-door Sedan, 62,000 miles. Yellow Springs Senior Center will accept sealed bids for sale of vehicle November 1–November 30. Service Records and auto available for inspection during normal business hours. Vehicle will be sold “as is.” Kelley Blue Book values $5,000–$6,300. Winning bid can arrange to take delivery of vehicle December 1, 2020. For more information, call 937-767-5751. After hours, leave message.

2012 TOYOTA PRIUS, four-door 144,000 miles, dark blue $6,500, slight hail damage, in good working condition, one-owner car. 937-767-7517.

NO TRICKS JUST TREATS! 1525 President St., Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Name your price. No reasonable offer refused. Ghoulish priced. Local honey! Mask and social distancing required.

FOUR B/W LASER PRINTERS, good for home or small office. 1) Samsung M2835DW, Mac & Windows compatible, mobile & wireless printing, never out of box, $250; 2) Canon Imageclass MF212W B/W printer & color scanner, auto-duplex, mobile & wireless printing, Mac & Windows compatible, like new, very low print count, $175; 3) Canon Imageclass D320 copier/scanner/printer workhorse, Windows only, used, great condition, $300; 4) HP Laserjet 1012, high-res 1200 dpi printing, Windows, Linux compatible, never out of box, $200. Call or text Jennifer, 937-971-8477.

“BLACKS IN YELLOW SPRINGS: A Community Encyclopedia” is now available for $20 (includes shipping and handling) at The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO or through http://www.the365projectys.org.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

BURIAL PLOT FOR SALE at Glen Forest Cemetery. Level ground near caretaker’s building. $900, cash or cashier’s check. Call Doug at 937-926-0063.

DEBORAH’S ATTIC: 51 N. Main St., Cedarville. The sale continues — everything priced to go! Vintage vinyl 33’s, 45’s, 78’s. LP’s are $5, 45’s and 78’s are $1. Vintage clothing (think Halloween), jewelry, textiles, collectibles, display items, fixtures and too much cool stuff to list. 937-708-0716 or 937-767-8004 for info or appt. Open Thursdays–Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., closing Saturday, Oct. 31, so don’t miss it!

GOT A NEPHEW IN NORWAY? Tired of reading the police report to him over the phone? He’ll receive a PDF of the News in his inbox on Thursday morning if you buy him an E-edition subscription. Go to ysnews.com and click on Subscribe.

MARK AND RUTH LONGENECKER’S Stone Boat Apiary: Local raw honey – $9.50 a pint, $18 a quart, $10 for comb honey. Available for pick-up or delivery by calling 937-417-2537.

NEED A CLOTH FACE COVERING? Please text or call Debbie at 937-409-3605. Many designs to choose from for men, women and children. Only $5.

RECLINER SOFA. Call Tom, 937-767-9966

SINGLE, PROFESSIONAL longtime YS resident seeking a first floor rental in a pet-free and smoke-free building. I have excellent references, strong rental history and am fine with a credit score check. I am looking for a long-term rental to call home. I take thoughtful care of my living space, and live a quiet, intentional lifestyle. Please contact Jenny at 937-979-8491.

SMALL, LOCAL MUSICAL theater troupe seeks rehearsal space. Chris Till: 937-767-2326.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $625; two-bedroom, $725; three-bedroom, $825 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

OFFICE: 716 Xenia Ave. Carpeted, good light, comfortable waiting area, ample private parking, all utilities furnished. With private sink, $325 per month; without private sink, $310 per month. 937-631-1447.

OFFICE: 716 Xenia Ave., second floor. Windows facing north and east, carpeted, closet, all utilities furnished. A/C unit. $275 per month. 937-631-1447.

HOUSE FOR RENT, furnished, for two months in January and February, 2021. 212 W. Center College St. Chris Till, 937-767-2326.

STORAGE: In one-car garage attached to old barn, unheated. Conveniently located three blocks south of downtown.Ideal for vehicle, equipment, etc.937-672-6492.

SOUTH HIGH STREET one-bedroom with one-car garage. References. One year lease, deposit, renter pays own utilities. $700/month. Smoke-free building. 937-767-7766 or jon@hudsonsculpture.art.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, volunteers and a location are needed for the Free Medical Clinic Yellow Springs, start-up non-profit 501(c)(3) to be up and running again! Contact: ReachOutDirector@gmail.com.

THE FEMINIST HEALTH FUND is a local nonprofit that helps women with health related expenses during times of financial hardship. The FHF is interested in expanding board membership. Letters of interest, including information about yourself and why you are interested in the FHF, can be emailed to info@feministhealthfund.org or mailed to P.O. Box 323, YSO.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL Heating/HVAC check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WINTER IS COMING. Is your roof ready? We can help! Think nobody can fix that pesky roof leak? We can! No roof repair job is too difficult or complex for us. We will take care of the problem, the first time. Over 25 years of experience. Licensed and fully insured. We offer complete roof replacement or repairs. Insurance work welcomed. Patriot Home Services — Dedicated to your American Dream! Call for your free estimate today. 937-507-4692.

PERSONAL SHOPPER: Avoid the virus! Let me do your shopping and errands. Honest, ethical, reliable. Call 937-797-4435.

DETAILED CLEANING and organizing for your house! Current references. Contact 937-856-8310.

MISS DOING YOGA and Pilates with Victoria? You can find her online! http://bodyawarenessstudio.setmore.com. Call or text 937-232-1258 if you need more information.

