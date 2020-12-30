December 31, 2020 – January 7, 2021 Classifieds

2017 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID, limited, 49,000 miles, only 10,000 miles on Michelins, completely serviced, clean, all-weather floor mats. Navigation, all the extras; CarFax priced at $23,500, report available; asking $21,000 firm; test drives will be at Village Automotive. Great buy just in time for Christmas. Call 937-767-2554.

“BLACKS IN YELLOW SPRINGS: A Community Encyclopedia” is now available for $20 (includes shipping and handling) at The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO or through http://www.the365projectys.org. Also available at Dark Star Books, 237 Xenia Ave., YS.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

MICROWAVE OVEN: Magic Chef, 1.1 cu ft., white, countertop, clean and operational. 937-371-1739.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $625; two-bedroom, $725; three-bedroom, $825 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

OFFICE: 716 Xenia Ave. Carpeted, good light, comfortable waiting area, ample private parking, all utilities furnished. With private sink, $325 per month; without private sink, $310 per month. 937-631-1447.

FOUR BEDROOMS, two baths, renovated kitchen and master bath, full basement, AC, large yard. Smoke-free and pet-free, $1500/month. Deposits: security, last month rent and utilities. Available now. E-mail ysohio45387@runbox.com.

THREE-BEDROOM, 1½ bathrooms,family room, with fireplace, A/C, utility room, two car garage, fenced yard and appliances including washer and dryer. Immediate occupancy. Deposit and first month’s rent required. For application, contact 937-307-0597.

The Antioch School seeks to fill the part time position of Development Coordinator (DC). The DC spearheads outreach, planning, and administration of development efforts at our independent, nature-based, democratic school. Bachelor’s degree is preferred with at least 3 years of proven success in fundraising work. Application information at http://www.antiochschool.org All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL Heating/HVAC check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

DETAILED CLEANING and organizing for your house! Current references. Contact 937-856-8310.

HOLIDAYS ARE HERE! Don’t let the virus stop you from your Chirstmas shopping! I will shop for you! Jody, 937-797-4435.

EDITING your papers, articles, books by retired English professor at $20 per hour. Call Maura, 937-813-9896.

LOOKING FOR A READING TUTOR? Certified retired teacher, specializing in reading phonic, regular K-8 and special-ed K-12. Wanting to help kids meet their IEP goals! Jackie, 937-475-1993.

OPPORTUNITY TO PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH: Many of us put a lot of effort into acquiring some Spanish, only to have our opportunities to practice it shut down along with everything else during the pandemic. Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Senior Center will be offering weekly “Chats in Spanish” on Zoom from 11 a.m. –noon. Although the plan is fluid, we currently envision using breakout rooms on Zoom to chat with another person for about 10 minutes. Then each participant will be paired with another person for a conversation for about 10 minutes. We envision having about three 10-minute chats. Available levels are anticipated to be, 1) Very Basic, 2) Present Tense only, and 3) Any tense may be used. Please contact Judy Skillings at judithskillings@yahoo.com if you are interested in receiving an invitation to the session.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Several customers have recently reported delays in receiving their copy of the Yellow Springs News. The News has contacted the Yellow Springs post office on the matter, but no clear cause has been identified for potential delays. Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing, and follow up with the local post office regarding ongoing problems. As alternatives to mail delivery, newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may also consider switching to the e-edition, delivered via email.