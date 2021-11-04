November 4–10, 2021 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

JOHNSON FAMILY garage and basement sale continues this Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., and by appointment. 310 Dayton St. Antiques, clothing, infant to adult, and household items. For a private showing, call Jim at 937-546-0184.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

MAMA’S MIDNIGHT BAKERY is celebrating its 21st anniversary this month and we wanted to be sure and thank the all the YS pie lovers who have supported our village-grown business all these years. 21 years and still going strong! We are so appreciative! The Wehrley-Pyles family

OUR FAMILY IS LOOKING for a place to park our Tiny House in the Yellow Springs area starting in December. Willing to pay around $400/month. Need water/electric hookups – open to any workable solutions. Country setting preferred. dynandaniel@gmail.com.

RETIRED SENIOR seeking mother-in-law type house/one-bedroom house. Quiet, pet-free, excellent housekeeper, would take care of the property like it’s my own. Washer/dryer hook up would be wonderful. Please contact Janet at 970-531-0931.

LOCAL FAMILY of four in search of a small parcel to build a modest house. Pre-approved and ready to plan. Contact keepthedreamaliveys@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $675; two-bedroom, $775; three-bedroom, $875 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

CO-WORKING OFFICES FOR RENT. New monthly membership option starting at $100. Visit Coactive Yellow Springs at 506 S. High or call 937-319-1150.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available immediately. $300/month, one-year lease required. Approx 130 sq ft, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Located downtown. 937-684-2366.

FOUND: A tan toy poodle mix. Light hair around the face, wearing a blue flea collar. The dog is around 15-17 years old. If this is your dog, please contact the police department at 937-767-7206.

ESTABLISHED HEATING PLUMBING Co. seeks HVAC service tech/installer and plumber repair tech/installer. Five years experience preferred, benefit package included. Pay based on experience. Send resume to AC Service, 116 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

ENVIROFLIGHT in Yellow Springs is looking to hire a part-time worker for the purpose of cleaning and power washing equipment. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, four-hour shifts, with possibilities for more hours, but not more than 32 hours per week. Starting pay: $15 per hour. Contact Dan at 937-206-2152.

DO YOU LOVE BOOKS? The Book Fair Foundation is seeking volunteers for the 2021 Dayton Book Fair, which will benefit WYSO, X*ACT Theater and the Peace Museum. Volunteers needed November 8–15 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Visit https://signup.com/go/ornVVwd for details or contact us at daytonbookfair@gmail.com or 937-999-4491.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HOUSE CLEANING (deep cleaning), yard work (leaves and weeds). Chinese tutoring and culture tutoring. Call Mao at 937-856-8310.

DOMESTIC ENGINEERING UNLIMITED: Errands; pick-up; delivery; find a rental; organizing; pet-sitting; alcohol delivery; light housekeeping. Excellent local references, 20 years experience. 937-797-4435. “A burden shared is a burden lifted.”

DR. ASHLEY VICEN, Pathway Holistic, offering chiropractic, acupuncture and nutrition services. 1030 Xenia Ave. 937-709-3786. pathwayholistic.com.

PAINTING SERVICES. Indoor and outdoor painting, furniture, cosmetic repairs. Local references and pictures available upon request. Call or text 937-245-4793 for any painting needs.

LOOKING FOR TIN WHISTLE INSTRUCTION! Do you know how to play the Irish penny whistle? Can you teach me? Call or text 937-694-3213.

IN SEARCH OF PIANO LESSONS. Looking for affordable and occasional piano instruction for a beginner player. Call or text 937-694-3213.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

