May 19–25, 2022 Classifieds

SUBARU OUTBACK, 2009, 5-speed manual, 237,400 miles driven. Good condition, well-maintained, runs great. Asking $4,900. Call 843-209-1187 if interested.

TRADESEY? College student wishes to trade well-maintained 2000 Ford Ranger with new tires, new brakes, and service records for an equally reliable van or SUV. Body is a 6, interior an 8, reliability a 10. Call or text Reece at 916-888-7028.

yART SALE – wall art, jewelry, antique silver tea set, little girl clothing and shoes, small Dixie desk and chair, pottery, vintage glassware and garden decor. Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at 1 Lawson Place, Apt. 1.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

FREE! Like new, small 700-watt microwave oven and a Schwinn 170 model indoor exercise bike, needing a part I’m told. 937-767-9406, no texts.

FREE KITTENS: two are black, two are black and white. Contact Jodie at 937-797-4435.

IPHONE 1, WITH CASES. Perfect condition. 937-767-7893.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL non-smoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

RETURNED AFTER 50 years in New York so you’ll understand why Yellow Springs is the only place for me in Ohio. Looking for apartment or house with at least two bedrooms, one floor with some outside space. I was told not to mention my good 10-pound dog. He’s not actually a dog-dog … he’s a poodle. Would like to move in around September. Please contact: 914-255-1866.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $675; two-bedroom, $775; three-bedroom, $875 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of YS is seeking a part-time secretary, 9 a.m.–Noon, Mon.–Fri. Computer skills required. Send resume to: franohio@aol.com.

THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH of YS is seeking a part-time custodian. Flexible hrs. Send resume to: franohio@aol.com or phone church office, 937-767-7751.

HOME, INC. SEEKS an AmeriCorps VISTA for 2022-2023 to advance affordable housing and client-first programs. The full-time opportunity includes financial stipends and healthcare/PTO benefits. Application deadline: June 10. Info and application: yshome.org/americorps-vista-2022.

PATCHWORK GARDENS, an 11-acre chemical-free farm located in Dayton, is hiring for the 2022 field crew. Full and part-time positions available from now until November. For more information, email us at: eat@patchworkgardens.net.

LOOKING FOR A POSITION that allows flexibility in your schedule with the ability to help others? Home assistance: provide light housekeeping, run errands or provide transportation if needed. Accompany my mother to appointments and assist with medications. I am looking for a caring & compassionate person to care for my mother. Work schedule is 5 days a week and 5 hours per day. Salary is $25/hr. Email William at yolielloyq@gmail.com for more details.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, cleanouts, soffits. 937-397-3928.

WEEDING, INCLUDES IVY, chinese language tutoring, and detailed house-cleaning. Call Mao at 937-856-8310.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

SPRING CLEANING: Clean up yard debris, brush, gutters, garages, home maintenance, light construction, etc. Will haul. Call or text Mark, 937-432-5555.

MOTHER’S HELPER wanted part-time to help with an active toddler and infant. Flexible hours. Please email yellowsprings.family@gmail.com for more information.

WALK & TALK: Maximizing dollars to enhance your woodlands. Learn from a local family about improving woodlands using the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s cost-share programs. Saturday May 21, tour starts at 2 p.m. Moderate hike, mud/hiking boots required. Visit http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org for more information.

THE YELLOW SPRINGS 4 SEASON FARMERS MARKET is open every Saturday 8 a.m.–noon in the Bryan Center parking lot. Check our Facebook page for updates.

