December 15–21, 2022 Classifieds

FOR SALE: Silver 2001 Honda Civic LX 5-speed manual, runs but needs work, 187,320 miles. $2,800. Sold as is, 937-767-1363.

JOHNSON FAMILY and friends garage and basement sale this Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., 310 Dayton St. Lots of new stuff; Christmas decorations, glassware, clothing, tools and household items.

MILLER KNEW. Appalachian noir. A new book by Scott Geisel. Mysterious, suspenseful, intense, and yearning for redemption and hope.

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS ARE NOW AVAILABLE through https://the365projectys.org/shop: Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia, $30; Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt, $25.99; Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs, $12. Prices include shipping and handling. Items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

FIREWOOD: $300/cord, delivered. Seasoned and split small. Call Les, 937-536-8022.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

ALL NATURAL, 100% grass fed beef available. For cuts and pricing email: flyingmousefarms@yahoo.com.

POP-UP TABLE FOR ARTIST Scott Lindberg at Rose & Sal Vintage on Saturday, Dec. 17, noon-6 p.m. This isn’t your common everyday crystal jewelry. Scott combines stones to craft one of a kind of art jewelry. Free labradorite necklaces for the first 10 people who say hello. Prices very reasonable. Also featuring Opals!

ROOSTER. Five-months old. 937-767-4491

FREE, clean cardboard boxes of various sizes. Great for storing, packing, or Christmas gift giving. Call 937-767-9383.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

HOUSEMATES WANTED for energized co-living house on awesome property near the bike path and pond with wildlife. Seeking upbeat, responsible, kind, knowledge-focused, nature-respecting housemates to create an incredible co-living space! Three bedrooms (large master with balcony), two baths on second story; newly renovated, lovely basement apartment that opens onto pond with kitchen and bath; and much exercise equipment. Pluses you bring: healthy food cooking skills, gardening flowers, fungi and vegetables, innovation, high energy, curiosity, nature knowledge, documentaries not sitcoms, dancing, social media and video guru, exercise enthusiast, fully employed, humorous. Pet-free, smoking outside. References, credit and background check required. 1333 Corry St. Email with description about yourself and background to: WoollySpiderMonkey@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant.www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 615 W. South College St. December availability. Appliances furnished, three-bedroom, two-bath, attached garage. $1,450 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Approximately 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366

TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT: Recently renovated, first floor. Hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen and bath. All appliances and window blinds included. Laundry onsite. $890 per month. Smoke- and pet-free building. 937-430-0130.

MISSING CAT, Black shorthair, petite adult neutered male. Lost from Omar Circle. Reward for safe return. Call Kristina 937-990-7994 or Richard 937-990-7993.

WANTED: Snow removal, office parking lot on Xenia Ave. Please text 937-521-9237.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

LOOKING for new clients in YS, detailed house cleaning. Call Carla at 904-738-5735.

