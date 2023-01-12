January 12–18, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS ARE NOW AVAILABLE through https://the365projectys.org/shop: Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia, $30; Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt, $25.99; Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs, $12. Prices include shipping and handling. Items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

FIREWOOD: $300/cord, delivered. Seasoned and split small. Call Les, 937-536-8022.

FOR SALE: Did you overeat during the holidays? Exercise at home on a Nordic Track Skier. $75. Call 937-767-9383.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NOW ONLINE! 2023 historical calendars, baseball hats, T-shirts, lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Approximately 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

SHORT SUBLET: North Stafford Street furnished two-bedroom, two-bath, TV room, office, fireplace, fenced-in yard, walk to town and bike path. Available Feb. 1–March 31; $1,300/month includes utilities & Wi-Fi. Non-smoking, references required. Email holhuds@gmail.com for application.

HOWELL FARM LODGING is offering weekly, monthly, off-season rates through end of April. Beautiful and quiet, fully furnished including linens and utensils. Just north of Yellow Springs. Call Branson at 937-825-0312 or brapyl@gmail.com. Howellfarmlodging.com.

SEVEN ROOM OFFICE SUITE located at 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, plenty of parking space available. Call Kim 937-631-1447.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available located at 716 Xenia Ave. $310 a month without sink. $320 a month with sink. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. Call Kim 937-631-1447.

SMALL ONE BEDROOM COTTAGE in Clifton. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher included, washer/dryer hookup, outdoor porch. $850 plus utilities. One year lease. Call Kim 937-631-1447.

THE YELLOW SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER is hiring a part-time Miller Fellow office assistant, up to 10 hours per week, pay rate $13/hour or more based on experience. Ideal candidate will have computer skills and a desire to connect with people of all ages. Position is available for ages 16–25. Submit resume and cover letterto:info@ysseniors.org or call 937-767-5751 for more information.

LOCAL CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE accepting applications for office manager position. Must have professional office experience, excellent communication skills and knowledge of computer systems/typing/overseeing office flow in a fast-paced environment. Email resume to drkatie@yellowspringschiropractic.com.

THE CORETTA SCOTT KING CENTER is collecting winter clothing for Antioch students and social justice-based books for the HUMAN Library. Please email us at cskc@antiochcollege.edu for pick-up or drop-off. Thank you!

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

NEW FITNESS CLASSES FREE for SilverSneakers™ members at the Wellness Center: Cardio and Strength, Stability & Line Dancing! Call Lynn 937-765-2379 for more information.

CUERNAVACA SPANISH IMMERSION PROGRAM. A group of us are going for two weeks at the end of February: 2/18/23 –3/4/23. Wanna come? It’s a two-week full Spanish Immersion program. The people with whom you stay have been vaccinated as have the teachers and guides. The program director is a physician and is always available. The cost for the whole program is $1,500 for two weeks. This includes: three hours a day of classroom instruction, daily field trips and a visit to Mexico City, as well as room and board. If you have to cancel due to COVID complications, your program fee will be refunded in full. If you are interested please contact Judith Skillings: judithskillings@yahoo.com or text me at 937-562-1900. Space is limited so please get in touch sooner rather than later if you’d like to join us. Several local people participated in the program and can give you a description of the experience.