February 23–March 1, 2023 Classifieds

ADULT BICYCLE: Specialized Crossroads. Needs reassembly, new tires. Good condition. Pay what you can. Text 937-829-4033.

FIREWOOD: $300/cord, delivered. Seasoned and split small. Call Les, 937-536-8022.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE: CLEAN CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing and packing for moving. Call 937-767-9383.

WANTED: STILL NEED A cheap, reliable car. Call Lucia L. at 937-999-8119.

WANTED TO BUY: a gently used, inexpensive(ish) car to replace the totaled Prius we adored. Does not need to be a hybrid, but any energy-saving, sturdy little car would be great! Please call Jennifer or Matt at 937-971-8477 or email us at bermancartoons@gmail.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

FOR RENT: Located on 10-acre property, fully furnished two-bedroom, one-bath, AC, gas heat, full kitchen, washer/dryer, private entrance, deck, and parking. All utilities and WiFi included. Next to Glen Helen on two sides. Four miles from Yellow Springs. Smoke-free, pet-free building. Short or long-term lease. $1,200/month, two-month deposit. Call 937-736-0002 or email at owlsroost736@gmail.com.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

SEVEN ROOM OFFICE SUITE located at 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, plenty of parking space available. Call Kim 937-631-1447.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available located at 716 Xenia Ave. $310 a month without sink. $320 a month with sink. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. Call Kim 937-631-1447.

STUDIO APARTMENT for rent. 561B Ridgecrest Drive. Off-street parking, one-bedroom, one-bath, kitchen, dining room, appliances furnished. $750 a month. First and last month plus security deposit required. Application required. Available March 1. Call MAP 937-767-7406.

SMALL HOUSE, two miles from Yellow Springs. Seeking quiet tenant. Single occupancy, smoke-free building. Completely refurbished in 2021. Glen Helen is your backyard! Requires uphill walk to get to. Sorry, no pets. Nice neighbors! $800 plus electric. One-year lease. Call Eliza, 937-215-8986.

SHOP OR OFFICE SPACE: currently a yoga and meeting space, but very adaptable. 900 sq. ft., includes small office. One-year lease. Available in March. Smoke-free building. Close to downtown. Call John, 937-478-2202.

COOL OFFICE SPACE, close to downtown. 144 Cliff St., 300–800 square feet available. Prefer one-year lease. Non-smoking building. Utilities included. Available March. Call John, 937-478-2202.

REQUEST FOR BIDS. The Glen Helen Association (GHA) is requesting bids for Bridges, Boardwalks, and Trails, New Construction and Repair projects in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Bids will be received until Monday, 03/13/2023 at 1 p.m. Site inspections with a GHA representative are scheduled for Feb. 16, 2023, 9 a.m.–noon and Feb. 23, 2023, 9 a.m.–noon. The RFB Package can be found at: http://www.glenhelen.org/bridges.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

LOOKING FOR high-quality aerial photography from a licensed and insured drone pilot, offering unique perspectives? Contact Karl today at 937- 319-1108 to book your session!

SUGAR SHACK – Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Join Flying Mouse Farms and Tecumseh Land Trust for a fun and informative event to learn how maple syrup is made. Enjoy tours of the Sugar Shack, children’s activities and refreshments. Free family event. Parking at TLT’s office at 4633 US Rt. 68 N. More info at tecumsehlandtrust.org/events.

2023 GROWING GREEN – Cover Crop Opportunities – Sat, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.–noon. Jim Hoorman will discuss “Getting Started with Cover Crops” and Joe Campbell and Leo Deiss will discuss a new project that increases cost-share assistance available for conservation practices through a grant with USDA. More info and to register visit tecumsehlandtrust.org/events .

A MUSIC CLASS FOR ALL AGES. Opening up the presents of the joy of making music, playing with sound. Parents invited to join in the band. Contact Scott Lindberg at 937-776-4790. See yellowspringsmusic.com.

MUSIC LESSONS. Guitar, ukulele, piano, mandolin and voice. Scott Lindberg at 937-776-4790. See yellowspringsmusic.com.

