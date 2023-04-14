April 14–20, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

YARD SALE. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Clothing, housewares and decor, kitchen items and more. 202 Fairfield Pike.

MODERN BAUHAUS SOFA: Olive green, 7 feet long, gently used. No rips, tears or stains. Call 612-237-3401, Yellow Springs, $175.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

HOME WANTED: Middle-aged couple with dog and bird looking to relocate to YS. Looking for a place with space for a small vegetable garden near village center. Not a realtor. If you’re thinking of selling, please give us a call. 937-925-5973.

I AM A 30-YEAR-OLD clean, quiet female, looking for housing for approximately $750 or less. It is just me and my ESA golden retriever from 4 Paws for Ability. Call/text 937-352-5838.

RETIRED COLLEGE PROFESSOR with a disability, excellent credit and references, seeks long-term quality rental in YS. Studio, one-, two-bedroom or other.No accommodations needed. Email foodsovereignty@yahoo.com.

ONE BLOCK FROM TOWN. Quiet two-story, two-bedroom, two-bath home, Newer kitchen with washer/dryer. $1,250/month. May move-In. No application fee. Contact 818-481-7431.

FOR RENT: An apartment located on a 10-acre property, fully furnished two-bedroom, one-bath, AC, gas heat, full kitchen, washer/dryer, private entrance, deck and parking. All utilities and Wi-Fi included. Next to Glen Helen on two sides. Four miles from Yellow Springs. Smoke-free, pet-free building. Short or long-term lease. $1,200/month, two-month deposit. Call 937-369-6233 or email: owlsroost736@gmail.com.

SHORT SUBLET: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom, furnished sublet. Late April–June 30. Walking distance to town, nonsmoking, references required. Contact holhuds@gmail.com or 929-399-8609.

SUPER CUTE AND SUPER CLOSE two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow house in YS. On a quiet street one block from Mills Lawn. $1,500 per month. If interested, please call 937-251-6726.

SEEKING RESPONSIBLE RENTER for a two-bedroom/one-bath home 1.5 miles from downtown YS on the bike path. Must have experience with a wood stove, be willing to feed a feral cat and enjoy living simply and quietly. This is a smoke-free, drug-free, alcohol-free property. Bicyclists welcome. I cannot accommodate extra cats and dogs at this time. Possibility for a nice gardening spot. References required. Call 937-925-1243.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available located at 716 Xenia Ave. $310 a month without sink. $320 a month with sink. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

TWO-BEDROOM UPSTAIRS APARTMENT with full bath and appliances on the historic Howell Farm. Beautiful wood floors, gorgeous screened-in porch. Minutes from the village, easy access to the bike path. Please contact Branson at 937-825-0312, brapyl@gmail.com.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

HOWELL FARMS LOOKING for someone to mow once a week, 3 hours. Additional yard work available. Contact Branson at 937-825-0312.

PERSON NEEDED to work 20 hours per week. Position is seasonal (7–8 months per year). May grow into fulltime. Need to be able to lift up to 50 lbs. Basic computer skills needed. Some mechanical aptitude is helpful. $13.50 per hour to start. Please email if you have interest to ysscooter.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE SERVICE: Insured, local, caring, owner-operator. Updated clean equipment; references available; discounts available. Serving the Yellow Springs Community to U.S. 68/Fairfield Pike area. Please call 937-470-9005. Thank you for your time!

MYSTIC MOON MASSAGE is now accepting new clients for integrative massage and acupressure. Call or text 937-580-9414 to schedule. Located in Yellow Springs.

SPRING IS HERE — Let me help you weed your gardens and prepare them for planting. Yard work, house cleaning, organizing your house, house-sitting, farm-sitting — you name it, I can do it. Call Sandy at 937-925-1243.

MAD RIVER THEATER WORKS, with the support of the Yellow Springs Community Foundation, joyfully invites youth between the ages of 10–17 to participate in a two-week Summer Theater Workshop the weeks of June 12 and 19. We will explore theater arts skills, create an original play with music and put it on its feet in front of a hometown audience. Details at http://www.madrivertheater.org.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL Scholarship Gala returns Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. at the Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., featuring an auction, catered food and wine bar, plus entertainment from Grammy-nominated American Roots musician Guy Davis. Tickets at http://www.antiochschool.org.

