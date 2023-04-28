April 28–May 4, 2023 Classifieds

HOBIE 16. Original owner. Excellent condition. Last two years – replaced blocks, lines, masthead, rudder system. Many extras included. $2,000. Call 937-760-9879.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

THE NICE DAYS are here! Empty garages and basements: get a yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A FRIEND IN FRANCONIA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS are now available through http://www.the365projectys.org/shop-prices include shipping and handling: “Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia,” $35; “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt,” $25.99; “Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs,” $12. The items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

CUB CADET LAWN MOWER: SC 100 Push 21”, mulch or bag, runs, good condition, $25. Folding picnic table: 6 feet, sturdy design, $40. 937-623-9607.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

DESTINED TO CALL YELLOW SPRINGS my home. Seeking rental or roommate invitation. Artist with a totally different career. 937-926-6958.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

LITTLE COTTAGE, completely refurbished, two miles from town. One year lease. Ideal for single, quiet tenant who can easily manage climbing a ladder to loft. Pet-free and smoke-free property. $825 plus electric. Contact Eliza 937-215-8986.

FOR RENT: APARTMENT located on a 10-acre property, fully furnished two-bedroom, one-bath, AC, gas heat, full kitchen, washer/dryer, private entrance, deck and parking. All utilities and Wi-Fi included. Next to Glen Helen on two sides. Four miles from Yellow Springs. Smoke-free, pet-free building. Short- or long-term lease. $1,200/month, two-month deposit. Call 937-369-6233 or email: owlsroost736@gmail.com.

SUPER CUTE AND SUPER CLOSE two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow house in YS. On a quiet street one block from Mills Lawn. $1,500 per month. If interested, please call 937-251-6726.

SEEKING RESPONSIBLE RENTER for a two-bedroom/one-bath home 1.5 miles from downtown YS on the bike path. Must have experience with a wood stove, be willing to feed a feral cat and enjoy living simply and quietly. This is a smoke-free, drug-free, alcohol-free property. Bicyclists welcome. I cannot accommodate extra cats and dogs at this time. Possibility for a nice gardening spot. References required. Call 937-925-1243.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available, located at 716 Xenia Ave. $310 a month without sink. $320 a month with sink. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

CUSTODIAN/LIGHT MAINTENANCE POSITION. Local company seeks an experienced, self-starter to provide custodial and light maintenance services for their building. Full-time position working M–F. Position offers competitive compensation which includes: health care benefits; company retirement contribution; and paid vacation, in addition to 15 paid holidays. Company is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume or letter of interest to: Custodian, P.O. Box 748, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

LOOKING FOR PART-TIME responsible help watering gardens. Daily as needed. May–September. $15/hour. Roughly 20 hrs./month. 937-684-2366.

VILLAGE AUTOMOTIVE IS SEEKING experienced technicians. Top pay, weekends off, and many other benefits! Call 937-767-2088, or email résumé to villageauto2088@gmail.com.

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE SERVICE: Insured, local, caring, owner-operator. Updated clean equipment; references available; discounts available. Serving the Yellow Springs Community to U.S. 68/Fairfield Pike area. Please call 937-470-9005. Thank you for your time!

SPRING IS HERE — Let me help you weed your gardens and prepare them for planting. Yard work, house cleaning, organizing your house, house-sitting, farm-sitting — you name it, I can do it. Call Sandy at 937-925-1243.

LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, mowing, trimming shrubbery and small ornamental trees, lawn aeration, overseeding and fertilization. Serving Y.S. for 12 years. Insured. Steve 937-767-1935.

WHAT CAN YOU DO? Let people know about your services, right here in the classifieds.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

MAD RIVER THEATER WORKS, with the support of the Yellow Springs Community Foundation, joyfully invites youth between the ages of 10–17 to participate in a two-week Summer Theater Workshop the weeks of June 12 and 19. We will explore theater arts skills, create an original play with music and put it on its feet in front of a hometown audience. Details at http://www.madrivertheater.org.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.

A BIG SHOUT OUT to all who stopped by Sister Trillium at Farmers’Market. We enjoyed the conversation, craft project participants,purchasers, donated materials and $$. We’ll see you the May 13 and May 27Saturdays, at Farmers’ Market! –Allison, Marie, Zoey