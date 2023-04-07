April 7–13, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

Y-ART SALE — 1960s bicycle, wall art, jewelry, antique silver tea set, clothing, shoes, small pottery, furniture. Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m–? and Sunday, April 9, noon-7 p.m. at 1, Lawson Place, Apt. 1. (Lost? 937-367-9418)

MOVING SALE: Saturday, April 8,10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lots of stuff! Furniture (love seat, chairs, bookshelves, mirrors, side tables, antique oak princess dresser); art, including local art; books galore (contemporary fiction, poetry and Buddhist spirituality); jewelry; some kitchenware. Also, a Black & Decker portable air conditioner, never opened. 175 Fairfield Pike, across from DeWine Pond, Yellow Springs.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

HOME WANTED: Middle-aged couple with dog and bird looking to relocate to YS. Looking for a place with space for a small vegetable garden near village center. Not a realtor. If you’re thinking of selling please give us a call. 937-925-5973.

I AM A 30-YEAR-OLD clean, quiet female, looking for housing for approximately $750 or less. It is just me and my ESA golden retriever from 4 Paws for Ability. Call/text 937-352-5838.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

SEEKING RESPONSIBLE RENTER for a two-bedroom/one-bath home 1.5 miles from downtown YS on the bike path. Must have experience with a wood stove, be willing to feed a feral cat and enjoy living simply and quietly. This is a smoke-free, drug-free, alcohol-free property. Bicyclists welcome. I cannot accommodate extra cats and dogs at this time. Possibility for a nice gardening spot. References required. Call 937-925-1243.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available located at 716 Xenia Ave. $310 a month without sink. $320 a month with sink. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

TWO-BEDROOM UPSTAIRS APARTMENT with full bath and appliances on the historic Howell Farm. Beautiful wood floors, gorgeous screened-in porch. Minutes from the village, easy access to the bike path. Please contact Branson at 937-825-0312, brapyl@gmail.com.

HOUSEMATE NEEDED. Subleasing one bedroom in two-bedroom apartment in quiet Yellow Springs neighborhood. Patio, shed, washer/dryer, wi-fi, common spaces included. $700/mo. plus deposit. Call 419-731-3741.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE PAID TO HAVE FUN and get to know people of all ages? The Yellow Springs Senior Center is hiring a part-time activities and volunteer coordinator, approximately 20 hours/week. Applications, which should include a letter of interest and resume, will be accepted through April 10. Email to info@ysseniors.org or mail to 227 Xenia Ave., YS. More information about the position is available at ysseniors.org/employment.

PERSON NEEDED to work 20 hours per week. Position is seasonal (7–8 months per year). May grow into full-time. Needs to be able to lift up to 50 lbs. Basic computer skills needed. Some mechanical aptitude is helpful. $13.50 per hour to start. Please email if you have interest to ysscooter.com.

SPRING IS HERE — Let me help you weed your gardens and prepare them for planting. Yard work, house cleaning, organizing your house, house-sitting, farm-sitting — you name it, I can do it. Call Sandy at 937-925-1243.

MYSTIC MOON MASSAGE is now accepting new clients for integrative massage and accupressure. Call or text 937-580-9414 to schedule. Located in Yellow Springs.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE SERVICE: Insured, local, caring, owner-operator. Updated clean equipment; references available; discounts available. Serving the Yellow Springs Community to U.S. 68/Fairfield Pike area. Please call 937-470-9005. Thank you for your time!

VISH IS BACK TO STAY! MOWING AND LANDSCAPING. Now accepting mowing jobs/contracts (free estimates). Spring clean-up, new plants, trees & shrubs, expert pruning & felling of trees, hedge trimming. Local professional tradesman since 1999. Call or text Vish, 937-672-5626.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

LOOKING FOR QUALITY CHILDCARE? The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center is here for you! Now enrolling, preschool-school age and up, ages 3–12. Give us a call at 937-767-7236.

SUMMER IN THE HERB GARDEN. Weekly Herb Group, April 29–Sept. 23. Memberships available. Immersive Herbal Workshops. Intergenerational. Register: http://www.mandorlahive.net.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL Scholarship Gala returns Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. at the Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., featuring an auction, catered food and wine bar, plus entertainment from Grammy-nominated American Roots musician Guy Davis. Tickets at http://www.antiochschool.org.

HOSTING AN AFS STUDENT IS A WONDERFUL WAY to explore the world without leaving home! Our students are all aged 15–18, have been thoroughly vetted and are provided with local support from volunteers in your area. Families provide room, board, transportation to school as needed, and a loving environment, open to expanding your family to include your student. Contact Barb McManus, bjmcmanus57@gmail.com, 513-608-2781.