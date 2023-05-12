May 12–18, 2023 Classifieds

2010 DODGE CHARGER: 140,000 original miles, clear titles, sunroof, very dependable. $5,500 or best offer. 937-397-3928.

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS are now available through http://www.the365projectys.org/shop, -prices include shipping and handling: “Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia,” $35; “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt,” $25.99; “Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs,” $12. The items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

ADULT three-wheel trike with basket and lock. Brand new. 937-767-1839.

FOR SALE: Epson XP 610 ink printer, $50, works, call 937-319-6191. Leavemessage.paul

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available May 1, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

FOR RENT: 10-ACRE PROPERTY, fully furnished one-bedroom, study with pull-out sofa, one-bath, AC, gas heat, full kitchen, washer/dryer, private entrance, deck, and parking. All utilities and Wi-Fi included. Next to Glen Helen. Four miles from downtown Yellow Springs. Smoke-free, pet-free building. Short or long-term lease. $1,000/month, two-month deposit. Call 937-369-6233, or email at owlsroost736@gmail.com.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 305 N. Winter St., 2022 newly remodeled, new appliances, 2–3 bedrooms, 2–baths, detached garage and work shed. $1,395 a month plus security deposit and last month’s rent. Available mid-July. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

LOOKING FOR PART-TIME responsible help watering gardens. Daily as needed, May–September. $15/hour, -roughly 20 hrs./month. 937-684-2366.

FINANCIAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Morgan Family Foundation seeks 20 hours/week employee to provide accounting and tax prep support; various reports and reconciliations; assist with budget and financial statement preparation; schedule meetings and compile agenda materials; travel arrangements; manage telephone, filing, supplies, office equipment. Requires: excellent computer and people skills; exceptional accuracy and attention to detail; organized; confidentiality; basic working knowledge of QuickBooks or other accounting software; proficient at Word, Excel, Outlook; Acrobat a plus. Full job description and desired qualifications: https://bit.ly/3nrBufT. Competitive pay and generous benefits. Some car and air travel required. Apply via Indeed.com.

HELP WANTED: 15–20 hrs. per week. Perfect for student or second job, – could grow to full time. Work is primarily on weekends; minor tasks can be done on weekday afternoons/evenings. Job requirements: need to be able to lift up to 50 lbs., valid driver’s license, good time management, good customer service skills, mechanical aptitude is helpful, but not necessary. $17 per hour to start Please call 937-919-4404 or email to ysscooter@gmail.com if interested.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE SERVICE: Insured, local, caring, owner-operator. Updated clean equipment; references available; discounts available. Serving the Yellow Springs Community to U.S. 68/Fairfield Pike area. Please call 937-470-9005. Thank you for your time!

LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, mowing, trimming shrubbery and small ornamental trees, lawn aeration, overseeding and fertilization. Serving YS for 12 years. Insured. Steve 937-767-1935.

CREEKSIDE LAWN CARE SERVICES.Residential and commercial mowing.New weekly customers 10% discount on the first three mows. Free estimates. Edging, trimming, mulching, garden tilling, bush hogging, skid steer work, spreading gravel, moving dirt, etc. Call or text 937-346-4616.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR SUSAN S. CARPENTER will be held at the Glen Helen Vernet Center on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Following the memorial, a reception with refreshments and a chance to gather will be held at 1700 Spillan Road in Yellow Springs. All are welcome to enjoy good food and drink and to remember Susan in the house and landscape she loved so much.

YS COMMUNITY CHILDREN’S CENTER STAFF AND FAMILIES, thank you for creating such a beautiful environment for our children to learn, grow and be fully supported for who they are. We are so grateful for your close attention, nurturing spirits and professionalism. Our children are excited to see their friends daily and they have positively blossomed under your care. The work you do is vital. We are HUGE fans! –Hannah and Trevor Lowe

SISTER TRILLIUM is growing! Thanks! Andi, Jennifer, Rebecca, Steve, Cheryl, Kira, James, Neenah, Rose, Anna, Susan, Migiwa, Jenny, Donna,Frank, Tracy, Angie, Molly, Eli, and YSCF. –Allison, Marie, Zoey