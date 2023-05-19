May 19–25, 2023 Classifieds

2010 DODGE CHARGER: 140,000 original miles, clear titles, sunroof, very dependable. $5,500 or best offer. 937-397-3928.

2015 GMC TERRAIN. In excellent condition, 108,000 miles, well-maintained. Contact me by text to see 937-307-5529.

YARD SALE, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, barely used massage table with cover and accessories; 2- and 4-track cassette tape recorders; karate personal safety gear for youth; large table; sheets and linens; kids toys, children’s books; over 1,000 CDs — too much to choose from. No early birds. 535 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road — right next to the Catholic Cemetery.

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS are now available through http://www.the365projectys.org/shop, -prices include shipping and handling: “Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia,” $35; “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt,” $25.99; “Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs,” $12. The items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

FOR SALE Troy-Bilt riding mower, 30” cut, good condition. 937-767-1839.

FOR SALE: Epson XP 610 ink printer, $50, works, call 937-319-6191. Leavemessage.paul

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALTY LARK PIES baking sweet and savory pies, tarts, and galettes here in Yellow Springs. Now offering small batch baking extracts: madagascar bourbon vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, anise, and orange. The May Pie Menu includes strawberry-rhubarb galette, apple-rhubarb pie, blackberry-key lime pie, and asparagus & shallot quiche. Find the full menu and place your orders: saltylarkpies.com.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available May 1, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 305 N. Winter St., 2022 newly remodeled, new appliances, 2–3 bedrooms, 2–baths, detached garage and work shed. $1,395 a month plus security deposit and last month’s rent. Available mid-July. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

WOULD YOU LIKE A LITTLE PRIVACY? Half double, two-bedroom apartment, full bath. Nice wood deck off the living room. Paver brick patio in front. Kitchen has a glass top electric stove, New linoleum in kitchen, new countertops, new bathroom fixtures. New 15,000 BTU air conditioner, gas heat. Quiet neighborhood, nice yard, off-street parking. Privacy fence, very private. Walking distance to downtown and schools. Water and sewer included. Available immediately. First month rent and deposit required. Call 615-761-4376, leave message.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

HELP WANTED: 15–20 hrs. per week. Perfect for student or second job, –could grow to full time. Work is primarily on weekends; minor tasks can be done on weekday afternoons/evenings. Job requirements: need to be able to lift up to 50 lbs., valid driver’s license, good time management, good customer service skills, mechanical aptitude is helpful, but not necessary. $17 per hour to start.Please call 937-919-4404 or email to ysscooter@gmail.com if interested.

JANITORIAL POSITION OPEN. 25–30 hours a week, hours flexible – either late night or early morning. Handyman skills a plus. $20 an hour to start. Call Don 937-344-8817.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE SERVICE: Insured, local, caring, owner-operator. Updated clean equipment; references available; discounts available. Serving the Yellow Springs Community to U.S. 68/Fairfield Pike area. Please call 937-470-9005. Thank you for your time!

LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, mowing, trimming shrubbery and small ornamental trees, lawn aeration, overseeding and fertilization. Serving YS for 12 years. Insured. Steve 937-767-1935.

CREEKSIDE LAWN CARE SERVICES.Residential and commercial mowing. New weekly customers 10% discount on the first three mows. Free estimates. Edging, trimming, mulching, garden tilling, bush hogging, skid steer work, spreading gravel, moving dirt, etc. Call or text 937-346-4616.

COULD YOU CHANGE YOUR LIFE with $300/month for 24 months? YSEQUITY, a guaranteed income program for residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township is accepting applicants for our new cohort through May 21. Participants receive $300 monthly cash payments for two years, no strings attached. Residents 18+ with household income up to 300% of federal poverty guidelines can apply by May 21 at ysequity.org.

HAVE ANY PAINTING PROJECTS to tackle this summer? Call Maeve Korkan-Laughlin. 937-245-4793. Professional interior and exterior painting. Local references available.

CUERNAVACA SPANISH IMMERSION PROGRAM – Amazingly, the fall trip to Cuernavaca is only five months away. A group of us are going for two weeks at the end of October: 10/21/23 through 11/4/23. Wanna come? It’s a two-week, full Spanish immersion program. The people with whom you stay have been vaccinated, as have the teachers and guides. The program director is a physician and is always available. The cost for the whole program is $1,500 for two weeks. This includes: three hours a day of classroom instruction, daily field trips and a visit to Mexico City, as well as room and board. If you have to cancel due to COVID complications, your program fee will be refunded in full. If you are interested please contact Judith Skillings: judithskillings@yahoo.com or text me at 937-562-1900. Space is limited so please get in touch sooner rather than later if you’d like to join us. Several local people participated in the program and can give you a description of the experience.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR SUSAN S. CARPENTER will be held at the Glen Helen Vernet Center on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. Following the memorial, a reception with refreshments and a chance to gather will be held at 1700 Spillan Road in Yellow Springs. All are welcome to enjoy good food and drink and to remember Susan in the house and landscape she loved so much.

ALL ARE INVITED to Tecumseh Land Trust’s 33rd Annual Meeting Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Camp Hugh Taylor Birch Scout Camp at 4057 Swimming Pool Road, Yellow Springs. Wear sturdy shoes for a moderate hike and bring a lawn chair.

YS COMMUNITY CHILDREN’S CENTER STAFF AND FAMILIES, thank you for creating such a beautiful environment for our children to learn, grow and be fully supported for who they are. We are so grateful for your close attention, nurturing spirits and professionalism. Our children are excited to see their friends daily and they have positively blossomed under your care. The work you do is vital. We are HUGE fans! –Hannah and Trevor Lowe