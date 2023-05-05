May 5–11, 2023 Classifieds

HOBIE 16. Original owner. Excellent condition. Last two years – replaced blocks, lines, masthead, rudder system. Many extras included. $2,000. Call 937-760-9879.

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS are now available through http://www.the365projectys.org/shop-prices include shipping and handling: “Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia,” $35; “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt,” $25.99; “Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs,” $12. The items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

FURNITURE, ETC. Ethan Allen 6-piece wall unit, wood dining chairs, dresser with inlay, maple dresser and full bedframe, chord organ, wood desk, upolstered rocker, gas stove, standing ironer with 1935 receipt, and steamer trunk. Inquires, 937-864-7069, or see onsite on May 6, 9 a.m.–noon. 135 E. Davis St. Make a reasonable offer. (Click here or on image to enlarge)

ADULT three-wheel trike with basket and lock. Brand new. 937-767-1839.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL, nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

DESTINED TO CALL YELLOW SPRINGS my home. Seeking rental or roommate invitation. Artist with a totally different career. 937-926-6958.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available, located at 716 Xenia Ave. $310 a month without sink. $320 a month with sink. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

LITTLE COTTAGE, completely refurbished, two miles from town. One-year lease. Ideal for single, quiet tenant who can easily manage climbing a ladder to loft. Pet-free and smoke-free property. $825 plus electric. Contact Eliza, 937-215-8986.

TWO-BEDROOM apartment. Heat, water, sewer and trash collection included. You pay electric. Pet- and smoke-free. $825 per month plus one month deposit. 937-767-9368.

VILLAGE AUTOMOTIVE IS SEEKING experienced technicians. Top pay, weekends off, and many other benefits! Call 937-767-2088, or email résumé to villageauto2088@gmail.com.

LOOKING FOR PART-TIME responsible help watering gardens. Daily as needed. May–September. $15/hour. Roughly 20 hrs./month. 937-684-2366.

CUSTODIAN/LIGHT MAINTENANCE POSITION. Local company seeks an experienced, self-starter to provide custodial and light maintenance services for their building. Full-time position working M–F. Position offers competitive compensation, which includes: health care benefits; company retirement contribution; and paid vacation, in addition to 15 paid holidays. Company is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume or letter of interest to: Custodian, P.O. Box 748, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

FINANCIAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Morgan Family Foundation seeks 20 hours/week employee to provide accounting and tax prep support; various reports and reconciliations; assist with budget and financial statement preparation; schedule meetings and compile agenda materials; travel arrangements; manage telephone, filing, supplies, office equipment. Requires: excellent computer and people skills; exceptional accuracy and attention to detail; organized; confidentiality; basic working knowledge of QuickBooks or other accounting software; proficient at Word, Excel, Outlook; Acrobat a plus. Full job description and desired qualifications: https://bit.ly/3nrBufT. Competitive pay and generous benefits. Some car and air travel required. Apply via Indeed.com.

HELP WANTED: 15–20 hrs. per week. Perfect for student or second job, – could grow to full time. Work is primarily on weekends; minor tasks can be done on weekday afternoons/evenings. Job requirements: need to be able to lift up to 50 lbs., valid driver’s license, good time management, good customer service skills, mechanical aptitude is helpful, but not necessary. $14 per hour. to start Please call 937-919-4404 or email to ysscooter@gmail.com if interested.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE SERVICE: Insured, local, caring, owner-operator. Updated clean equipment; references available; discounts available. Serving the Yellow Springs Community to U.S. 68/Fairfield Pike area. Please call 937-470-9005. Thank you for your time!

LAWN AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE, mowing, trimming shrubbery and small ornamental trees, lawn aeration, overseeding and fertilization. Serving YS for 12 years. Insured. Steve 937-767-1935.

YS COMMUNITY CHILDREN’S CENTER STAFF AND FAMILIES, thank you for creating such a beautiful environment for our children to learn, grow and be fully supported for who they are. We are so grateful for your close attention, nurturing spirits and professionalism. Our children are excited to see their friends daily and they have positively blossomed under your care. The work you do is vital. We are HUGE fans! –Hannah and Trevor Lowe