June 9–15, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

BARN SALE Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.–7 p.m. One mile north of YS, at the corner of 3706 W. Jackson Road and Tecumseh/Polecat roads. Aluminum truck ramps, propane grill, limb mulcher, ping pong table, men’s golf clubs on pull cart, wood desk with hutch and chair, wood table with two chairs, large kitchen table, lamps, picture frames, guitars, saxophone, kitchen items. Collectibles: lanterns, Disney items, Berger horses, Lladro porcelain figurines. New: office supplies, paper shredder, file cabinet, boxed games, boxed puzzles, 16-foot fence panels.

THE NICE DAYS are finally here! Empty garages and basements: get a yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A SWEETIE IN SWEDEN? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Click here to subscribe!

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS are now available through http://www.the365projectys.org/shop, prices include shipping and handling: “Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia,” $35; “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt,” $25.99; “Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs,” $12. The items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS? Let everyone know what you’re doing and how you want to do it. Place a classified ad.

CAT WRANGLER REQUIRED: Seeking skilled person to wrangle stubborn 15-pound cat into carrier for occasional vet visits. Near Dayton-Yellow Springs and West Enon Road. Please email volume11@gmail.com for details.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE: CLEAN CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing and packing or moving. Call 937-767-9383.

SINGER SEWING MACHINE. Oldie but goodie. 937-532-3020.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 305 N. Winter St., 2022 newly remodeled, new appliances, 2–3 bedrooms, 2–baths, detached garage and work shed. $1,395 a month plus security deposit and last month’s rent. Available mid-July. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

JANITORIAL POSITION OPEN. 25–30 hours a week, hours flexible, either late night or early morning. Handyman skills a plus. $20 an hour to start. Call Don, 937-344-8817.

REPORTER WANTED: Join the award-winning staff of the Yellow Springs News in telling the community’s stories. We’re a passionate and dynamic team looking for a solid writer with sound judgment and good communication skills. We value accuracy, accountability, transparency and respect for all people. Responsibilities include writing news and feature articles for our weekly newspaper and website, taking photographs of people and events, building relationships in the community and contributing your ideas to our growing company. Prior experience in journalism a plus. Immediate need is part-time but could become full-time after three months. Pay negotiable based on experience. Apply by sending your résumé and at least two writing samples to: chuck@ysnews.com.

CARING PEOPLE WANTED: Part-time, flexible daytime hours, set your own schedule with a minimum of five hours per week. A variety of work including: light housekeeping and running errands. Starting pay negotiable, paid time off and matching retirement fund. Apply at the Yellow Springs Senior Center, 227 Xenia Ave. or contact Teresa Bondurant at 937-767-5751 or tbondurant@ysseniors.org.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 102-year old democratic school, seeks a part-time teacher for its Aftercare program. Hours are 2:45–5:45 p.m., M–F. Interested candidates should send their resume to:nathan@antiochschool.org.

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

HONEYBEE SWARMS RELOCATED, free of charge. If you see a swarm of honeybees in a cluster that is easy to reach, please call Fay, 937-768-5533.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

CREEKSIDE LAWN CARE SERVICES. Residential and commercial mowing. New weekly customers 10% discount on the first three mows. Free estimates. Edging, trimming, mulching, garden tilling, bush hogging, skid steer work, spreading gravel, moving dirt, etc. Call or text 937-346-4616.

HAVE ANY PAINTING PROJECTS to tackle this summer? Call Maeve Korkan-Laughlin. 937-245-4793. Professional interior and exterior painting. Local references available.

THE SALT SPA in Urbana offers massage therapy, reflexology, halotherapy (dry salt), ionic foot detox, float therapy and much more. Come visit at 1472 E. U.S. 36, Suite E; 937-508-4529; http://www.naclsaltspa.com.

SPARKLING CLEAN SOLAR PANELS! Maximize efficiency. Affordable rates. Call now for professional cleaning services. 937-551-1777, pvswipe.com.

HOUSESITTER AVAILABLE July and August. Former Yellow Springs business owner and 10-year resident. cathskis@hotmail.com.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.