July 28–August 3, 2023 Classifieds

EZGO TXT, Navitas 440-Amp, 36V Regen electric, six seat, limo golf cart. $10,000 cash. More info: bit.ly/golfcartys.

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE: household items, many children’s toys plus a lot more. Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 313 West South College St.

MOVING SALE: Saturdays July 29 and Aug. 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 146 Glen St.

YARD SALE, Saturday, July 29,9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tools, lawn mower, furniture and much more. 535 Dayton St.

GOT A BROTHER IN BURGUNDY? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

LARGE PUBLIC AUCTION CEDARLAND CENTER, 200 Parkview Lane, Cedarville, Ohio. Aug. 1, 10 a.m. Large variety of items: vintage clothing and accessories, laces, trims, fabric, notions, tons of box lots, 100’s of vinyl records, antiques, lots of collectibles, old photos, books, jewelry display cases, shelves, drawer units, large amount of glass and china, household goods, too much to mention! Call Sheridan Auctioneers, 937-766-2300, for more details, or check AuctionZip.com for pictures. Don’t miss it!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

LARGE ROOM AIR CONDITIONER: Frigidaire, works great. Call 937-767-7297.

FREE PIANO: Everett upright, all keys work, not in tune; minor wear. You haul. Call or text Quentin, 937-532-6687.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

GENTLE SOUL searching early for a studio apartment that would be available beginning of 2024. Please text or call 216-258-5693.

HOWELL FARMS OVERNIGHT LODGING – has openings for weekly and monthly rates, minimum two nights. Fully furnished. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton Street. Open floor plans, high ceilings, and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

FOUND: one lost unicorn near Mills Lawn north playground. Call 937-901-1920 to claim.

LOST: MARMOT BRAND RAIN HAT, grey. Last seen on sidewalk Thurs. July 6, between Sr. Center and Emporium. Text 303-877-1076 if found or drop off at Sr. Center. Thanks.

EDWARD JONES is seeking a full-time branch office administrator for client service, client development and office administration, who will work closely with clients in the community. Exceptional client service abilities, critical thinking capabilities, effective communication skills required, plus a strong initiative and willingness to learn and understand the financial services industry. Job code is 83216BR; submit a résumé online at careers.edwardjones.com.

YELLOW SPRINGS HOME, INC. is hiring a full-time AmeriCorps VISTA to provide support for its suite of Client-First programs. Visit yshome.org/americorps-vista-2023 for more info and to apply.

THE EMPORIUM is now seeking front-of-house team members able to work mornings and weekends. Visit emporiumwines.com or stop by to complete an application. Come smile with us! #EOE.

12-YEAR-OLD boy wanting to earn money. Odd jobs, lawn care, babysitting, and pet care. 937-502-3000.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. Mowing, total property clean-up, hauling, invasives eradicated. Water features, rain gardens and small ponds. Thor and Friends. 937-767-2729. 937-750-6090.

JOIN IN THE FUN! Lauren Heaton Scholarship Fund (LHSF) Tennis & Pickleball Tournament, Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Antioch College tennis courts. Visit ysnews.com to register online; all proceeds go directly to the LHSF.

JOIN TECUMSEH LAND TRUST for the Local Foods Dinner at the Winds Cafe Aug. 7. Enjoy a five-course meal with locally sourced foods and support a great cause! Reservations are selling out. To make a reservation visit http://www.tecumsehlandtrust.org, cathy@tecumsehlandtrust.org or 937-767-9490.

I JUST STARTED at the YS Dharma Center. What a gift these people and this space! Looking forward to moving here just for this Dharma. — Eden

TO THE BLIND WOMAN on the bike path seeking directions to the library last weekend: when you asked me for directions to “the library,” I directed you to the wrong one. I apologize for not doing the right thing and escorting you to the correct library, and want you to know that. I hope very much that things turned out OK.