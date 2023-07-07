July 7–13, 2023 Classifieds

EZGO TXT, Navitas 440-Amp, 36V Regen electric, six seat, limo golf cart. $10,000 cash. More info: bit.ly/golfcartys.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

200 BLOCK OF WEST WHITEMAN. Multi- family yard sale July 15, 9 a.m.–noon. Garden stuff, housewares, women’s clothing, plants, small furniture, lots of misc. and free stuff.

BIG MOVING SALE July 21 and 22, 10 a.m–5 p.m. 117 Glen Street. Downsizing to condo. Many household and miscellaneous items. One item free if you bring two empty boxes in good condition.

THE NICE DAYS are finally here! Empty garages and basements: get a yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A SWEETIE IN SWITZERLAND? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS are now available through http://www.the365projectys.org/shop, prices include shipping and handling: “Blacks in Yellow Springs: A Community Encyclopedia,” $35; “Legacy of Grace: Musings on the Life and Times of Wheeling Gaunt,” $25.99; “Wheeling Gaunt’s ABCs,” $12. The items may also be ordered by sending a check or money order to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, YSO.

IT’S GRILLING SEASON! Flying Mouse Farms has 100% grass-fed, locally raised beef. Contact us for cuts and pricing, 937-477-6490 or flyingmousefarms@yahoo.com.

PING PONG TABLE. $50 OBO. Call or text, 937-838-5054.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS? Let everyone know what you’re doing and how you want to do it. Place a classified ad.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ONE-BEDROOM cottage on full lot, two blocks from downtown. Separate sleeping loft with tiny bonus room, full bath, washer/dryer, new hardwood floors, all new kitchen with gas stove, storage shed on alley, quiet, safe neighborhood. Smoke-free, one cat allowed. 12-month lease. Available August 1. $1,150 plus deposit. Email Philip, philip.bottelier@daytonstemschool.org.

THREE-BEDROOM furnished house available August 2023. $1200/month.Pet friendly, own utilities, close to downtown. Text 404-259-9934.

BEAUTIFUL, OPEN TWO-STORY center hall colonial on a cul-de-sac. Freshly painted, hardwood floor downstairs and new carpet upstairs, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms including large primary bedroom with en suite, new deck in spacious, fenced back yard, great neighborhood for families, located in desirable Yellow Springs Exempted School District. Garage with space for two cars and plenty of storage. Terms: $2300 per month plus utilities, security deposit and background check. Full details and application on Zillow. Text for appointment 510-502-0873. Serious inquiries only please.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton Street. Open floor plans, high ceilings, and great sunlight. Call Kim 937-631-1447.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

FOUND ON HIGH STREET: A cloth thing that could be a place mat. Looks like it may have blown out of a vehicle. You might want it back if it’s part of a set.Leave message on 937-767-7461 to claim.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

LITTLE ART THEATRE. Historic cinema seeks part-time workers for concessions, projection/box office, operations. Great co-workers, atmosphere and perks. Decent pay. Send letter of interest, resume to: director@littleart.com.

YELLOW SPRINGS HOME, INC. is hiring a part-time Client-First Programs Specialist to provide support for its suite of Client-First programs. Flexible hours, $14–18/hr based on experience. Visit yshome.org/miller2023 for more info and to apply.

EDWARD JONES is seeking a full-time branch office administrator for client service, client development and office administration, who will work closely with clients in the community. Exceptional client service abilities, critical thinking capabilities, effective communication skills required, plus a strong initiative and willingness to learn and understand the financial services industry. Job code is 83216BR; submit a résumé online at careers.edwardjones.com

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. Mowing, total property clean-up, hauling, invasives eradicated. Water features, rain gardens and small ponds. Thor and Friends. 937-767-2729. 937-750-6090.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10¢ a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., Mondays by 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.