August 18–24, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

DOWNSIZING SALE: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., 1018 Livermore St. Lots of women’s clothing; various household items, likely one of many.

THE NICE DAYS are finally here! Empty garages and basements: get a yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A DAUGHTER IN DENMARK? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS? Let everyone know what you’re doing and how you want to do it. Place a classified ad.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR will pay $250 for information that leads to successful, long term rental of a quality apartment, studio or larger, and landlord in YS. An excellent landlord who takes good care of the property. Excellent local YS references, including former landlord, Antioch College, and credit history. Contact meat: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com.

GENTLE SOUL searching early for a studio apartment that would be available beginning of 2024. Please text or call 216-258-5693.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

VERY NICE 3-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, nonsmoking home three blocks from downtown, $2,195/month plus utilities; with security deposit of $2,195. Pets allowed with a $200 nonrefundable deposit and monthly fee determined by management. Apply online at http://www.roostrentals4u.com. Applicants must be over 18, have renter’s insurance (options available through management), provide three months of pay stubs to verify income, have a minimum credit score of 560, and pass a background check. Nonrefundable $45 application fee; incomplete applications will not be considered. Roost Real Estate, 937-688-4304.

ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT, all utilities included; washer & dryer, close to downtown. $900/month. 937-308-4653.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton Street. Open floor plans, high ceilings, and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT, second floor of chalet style triplex in wooded lot, near Gaunt Park towards downtown. Hardwood and ceramic tile floors, views in all directions, large balcony, carport. $785 plus utilities. Prefer long-term. 937-767-1778.

TWO-BEDROOM HOUSE, with large finished attic. Cottage look, in College Park (one of the nicest central town neighborhoods). Very well maintained older house, refinished oak floors, fireplace, ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom, screened-in porch. Available in September. $1,280 plus utilities. 937-767-1778.

UPPER APARTMENT for one or two people, available in September. Spacious 1,400 sq. ft., two bedrooms, one bath, with large living room and kitchen and washer/dryer. Two blocks from downtown Yellow Springs. $1,200 plus utilities. No pets. 937-215-7067.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

YELLOW SPRINGS HOME, INC. is hiring a part-time rental and office management associate. Flexible hours, $14–18/hr. based on experience. Visit yshome.org/associate2023 for more info and to apply.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 102-year old democratic school, seeks a part-time teacher for its Aftercare program. Hours are 2:45-5:45pm, M-F. Interested candidates should send their résumé to nathan@antiochschool.org.

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

IN AN EXERCISE RUT or need more help with your fitness goals? Certified Personal Fitness Trainer Andrew Brody can help. Now offering in-home or Zoom exercise and fitness services. One-on-one rates are $30/half-hour or $45/hour. Small group rates are $20/half-hour or $30/hour. Call or text 937-901-7686.

HEADING SOUTH FOR AN EXTENDED WINTER or other long-term vacations? Older female can stay at your home for as long as you need and I love pets. Trying to get closer to the YS Dharma Center. Call Eden 216-258-5693.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

JOIN IN THE FUN! Lauren Heaton Scholarship Fund (LHSF) Tennis & Pickleball Tournament, Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Antioch College tennis courts. Visit ysnews.com to register online; all proceeds go directly to the LHSF.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CUERNAVACA SPANISH IMMERSION PROGRAM – Amazingly, the fall trip to Cuernavaca is only two months away. A group of us are going for two weeks at the end of October: 10/21/23 through 11/4/23. Want to come? It’s a two-week, full Spanish Immersion program. It’s as much cultural immersion as it is, language immersion. There is no expectation that you will speak any Spanish when you arrive. There is no expectation that you will master the language. The people with whom you stay have been vaccinated as have the teachers and guides. The program director is a physician and is always available. The cost for the whole program is $1500 for two weeks. This includes: 3 hours a day of classroom instruction, daily field trips and a “big trip” to Mexico City or pyramids or other place of interest on the weekend, as well as room and board. If you have to cancel due to COVID complications, your program fee will be refunded in full. If you are interested please contact Judith Skillings: judithskillings@yahoo.com or text me at 937-562-1900. Space is limited so please get in touch sooner rather than later if you’d like to join us. Several local people participated in the program and can give you a description of the experience.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.