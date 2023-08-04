August 4–10, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

EZGO TXT, Navitas 440-Amp, 36V Regen electric, six seat, limo golf cart. $10,000 cash. More info: bit.ly/golfcartys.

MOVING SALE: Saturday Aug. 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 146 Glen St.

YARD SALE. 202 Fairfield Pike in YS. Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Kitchenware and appliances, home decor, men’s & women’s clothing, furniture, puzzles, lots of books. Come on by!

GARDEN PARTY: Mary Kay demo and sales, garden decor, jewelry, jewelry, jewelry, sundresses all sizes, and Rose’s fabulous baked goods! 1 Lawson Place, Apt. 1, Sat., 6–9 p.m. Beverages and snacks. All welcome.

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE: We are continuing our super sale! Lots of new items: household things and many children’s toys. Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 313 West South College St.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

LARGE ROOM AIR CONDITIONER: Frigidaire, works great. Call 937-767-7297.

FREE PIANO: Everett upright, all keys work, not in tune; minor wear. You haul. Call or text Quentin, 937-532-6687.

GENTLE SOUL searching early for a studio apartment that would be available beginning of 2024. Please text or call 216-258-5693.

HOWELL FARMS OVERNIGHT LODGING – has openings for weekly and monthly rates, minimum two nights. Fully furnished. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. http://www.YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton Street. Open floor plans, high ceilings, and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

FOUND: one lost unicorn near Mills Lawn north playground. Call 937-901-1920 to claim.

LOST: MARMOT BRAND RAIN HAT, grey. Last seen on sidewalk Thurs. July 6, between Sr. Center and Emporium. Text 303-877-1076 if found or drop off at Sr. Center. Thanks.

YELLOW SPRINGS HOME, INC. is hiring a full-time AmeriCorps VISTA to provide support for its suite of Client-First programs. Visit yshome.org/americorps-vista-2023 for more info and to apply.

THE EMPORIUM is now seeking front-of-house team members able to work mornings and weekends. Visit emporiumwines.com or stop by to complete an application. Come smile with us! #EOE.

PART-TIME RESEARCH ASSISTANT: Anthrotech is looking to hire a part-time research assistant to support an upcoming multi-year project. The role involves being part of a small team that is tasked with conducting a body measurements survey. Are you looking for an interesting and fun opportunity, willing to travel, and be part of a high-performing team? Submit your résumé to info@anthrotech.net or call 937-767-7226 to schedule a chat.

12-YEAR-OLD boy wanting to earn money. Odd jobs, lawn care, babysitting, and pet care. 937-502-3000.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. Mowing, total property clean-up, hauling, invasives eradicated. Water features, rain gardens and small ponds. Thor and Friends. 937-767-2729. 937-750-6090.

LOOKING TO HEAD SOUTH FOR THE WINTER or other long term vacations? Older female can stay at your home for as long as you need and I love pets. Trying to get closer to the YS Dharma Center. Call Eden 216-258-5693.

IN AN EXERCISE RUT or need more help with your fitness goals? Certified Personal Fitness Trainer Andrew Brody can help. Now offering in-home or Zoom exercise and fitness services. One-on-one rates are $30/half-hour or $45/hour. Small group rates are $20/half-hour or $30/hour. Call or text 937-901-7686.

JOIN IN THE FUN! Lauren Heaton Scholarship Fund (LHSF) Tennis & Pickleball Tournament, Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Antioch College tennis courts. Visit ysnews.com to register online; all proceeds go directly to the LHSF.

THANK YOU to the man who helped me after I wrecked my scooter in front of Antioch College. –Eden