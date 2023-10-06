October 6–12, 2023 Classifieds

2019 HONDA CIVIC, 4-door, 50,289 miles, loaded, sunroof, premium sound, heated seats, runs great, 29 mpg. $16,000 OBO. Call/text Steve 937-239-1738.

MINI-PSYCHIC FAIR/MULTI-VENDOR YARD SALE: Spiritual seekers welcome! Esoteric and metaphysical artwork -meet the artists too-, books, stones, crystals, jewelry, music, totems, oracle decks, tarot readings and more! Vintage, one-of-a-kind and new items. Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., 101 King Street.

100% GRASS-FED, grass-finished bison meat, no antibiotics, hormones or GMOs. Home delivery available. Green Plains Bison Ranch, South Charleston, greenplainsbison.com or 937-265-0148.

CELEBRATE SOMEONE IN 2024! purchase a date on the upcoming Yellow Springs News 2024 Hisorical Calendar for just $15: birthdays, anniversaries, memorials. Get as many dates as you wish, but each day is limited to two entries. Visit ysnews.com/product/get-a-calendar-date. Do it now: first come, first served!

GOT A BOY IN BERLIN? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR will pay $250 for ‘tip” that leads to successful, long-term rental of a one-bedroom apartment in YS, with a landlord who keeps up the property. I have lived in YS since 2020 and have excellent YS references and credit history. I work in food, health and farming at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com; am on the board of Family Farm Defenders, familyfarmers.org; volunteered with Agraria; helped found a movement for food sovereignty in challenged, urban African American communities, which is now the National Black Food and Justice Alliance, https://blackfoodjustice.org/; work on building bridges for exchange on food sovereignty between Sub Saharan Africa and and urban African American communities; and founded the Cuba-USA Agroecology Solidarity Group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/CubanSustainableAgriculture/. Contact me at: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com, https://www.facebook.com/maria.whittaker.7/, or 614-396-7611 (no message service). Thank you!!!!

LOOKING FOR A MIRACLE. I’m a single female, seeking to purchase my long-term home, in YS or surrounding areas. The bank has pre-approved $150K–$200K. If not a house, a five-acre plot for $50K. I love this area, being a part of this community and dearly hope to find a home I can afford. Please contact me at looking4ahomeinys@gmail.com. Thank you.

RESPONSIBLE TENANT looking to rent or sublet a house or apartment in beautiful Yellow Springs starting January 2024. Please call or text 937-238-0780.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

LOFT STYLE COTTAGE for rent. Great digs, off-road parking, front door opens to sculpture park and arboretum, recent upgrades, $850 plus utilities. Call 434-906-4299.

WINSUPPLY INC., a leading supplier of materials for residential and commercial construction, is seeking qualified candidates for a programmer analyst position in the Dayton, Ohio area. Required qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related discipline and 18 months of professional experience in a substantially similar position. Interested candidates should send a resume to: mdderrickson@winsupplyinc.com and include the reference “Programmer Analyst” in the subject line. For information on job duties and all minimum requirements, please see the complete ad on our website here: https://www.winsupplyinc.com/support-services-careers.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

LOCAL LAWN CARE BUSINESS OWNER seeks part- or full-time winter employment, long- or short-term projects. All work considered. Call or text 937-470-9005.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

OPEN STUDIO WALKTHROUGH, 144 Cliff St., an art space in progress. Oct. 14, opens at 9 a.m. Beadcraft, upcycled hand-printed flannels, paintings (with Tia Acheson), and more surprises!

THE YS COMMUNITY CHILDREN’S CENTER thanks Mitzi Miller and her sidewalk tending crew. They cleared our sidewalk that runs along Corry St. It was a big task, but they cleared it of over-hanging branches and weeds in the sidewalk. We so appreciate their efforts!

BIG THANKS to YS Youth Rec Soccer sponsors: Gregor Construction, Dunphy Real Estate, Adoption Link, Edward Jones and YS Chiropractic! Our village youth are stronger and healthier from your support! May we in turn support your enterprises – bless us all! –Lynn Hardman