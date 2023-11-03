November 3–9, 2023 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Nov. 4 only, 1180 Grinnell Drive, 9 a.m. –1 p.m. No early birds. Lighted curio cabinet, quilt racks, book cases, side tables, chairs, TV trays, glassware, dishes, two iPads, crafting leather, beading kit + loom, baskets, a few antique dishes, some free items. Paypal, Venmo or cash only, no checks.

ATTIC FULL? LOOKING FOR KNICK-KNACKS? Empty garages and basements: get a yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A DAUGHTER IN DOHAR? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS? Let everyone know what you’re doing and how you want to do it. Place a classified ad.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE CLEAN CARDBOARD boxes of various sizes. Great for storing and/or packing for moving. Call 937-767-9383.

FREE ITEMS: Oodles of plastic pots- quart, gallon and larger, plus flats.Composting worm bin with three tiers – great project for children. TroyBilt lawn mower -–used to run great, haven’t started in several years. Lynn Sontag 937-269-3826 or ltsontag@gmail.com.

FREE TO A GOOD HOME: folding drafting desk, 42 inches wide by 30 inches deep. White top, black legs. Very sturdy. Near downtown. Text 937-620-6139 if interested.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

RELIABLE COLLEGE STUDENT looking to rent or sublet a one bedroom apartment in town. 937-926-2944.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

PROFESSIONAL SPACE: 213 Xenia Ave., #3, located above Winds Cafe. $675 per month with one year commitment. Utilities included. Approximate dimensions 33L x 21W. Immediate occupancy. Contact Craig Mesure, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, 937-708-0559.

VERY NICE 3-bedroom, 2½ bath, smoke-free home three blocks from downtown, $1,795 per month plus utilities; with security deposit of $1,795. Pets allowed with a $200 nonrefundable deposit and monthly fee determined by management. Apply online at: http://www.roostrentals4u.com. Applicants must be over 18, have renters insurance (options available through management), provide three months of pay stubs to verify income, have minimum credit score of 560 and pass a background check. Nonrefundable $65 application fee; incomplete applications will not be considered. Roost Real Estate, 937-688-4304.

THREE-BEDROOM HOME in village, central air, kitchen renovated 2016, hardwood floors. Attached garage, 1½ baths, major appliances, full basement. $1,480/month plus utilities. Smoke-free, pet-free (small dog, maybe). Call or text Rodney, 937-623-0796.

SHARE A HOME on Possum Rd. near the bike path. Nine minutes to Yellow Springs. Upstairs and front room included on half acre. $750 plus utilities for one or two people. Please text 937-767-9132 or 937-561-3809. Available now for six months to one year lease.

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

SEEKING EMPLOYMENT: Small business owner, November–March, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. school days. Reliable, punctual, local references, insured. Ryan, 937-470-9005.

NEED HELP? We provide dog care, babysitting and lawn care. Call 937-502-3000. Weekends 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Fridays 4:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.