November 9–15, 2023 Classifieds

BARN SALE Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 11 & 12. Multi family, 1957 Hilt Rd., Yellow Springs, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

THE YELLOW SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET is still going and will continue to host vendors most Saturdays -weather permitting,- in the Bryan Center parking lot. Hours through November 8 a.m.–noon.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE ITEMS: Oodles of plastic pots–quart, gallon and larger, plus flats.Composting worm bin with three tiers – great project for children. TroyBilt lawn mower -– used to run great, haven’t started in several years. Lynn Sontag 937-269-3826 or ltsontag@gmail.com.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR will pay $250 for information or tip that leads to successful, long-term rental of a quality studio, one- or two-bedroom apartment, with a quality landlord who keeps up the property in YS. I have excellent YS references and credit history. I will also pay the landlord who rents to me a $250 incentive payment for renting to me. Contact me at: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com and put “Yellow Springs Apartment” in the heading.

RELIABLE COLLEGE STUDENT looking to rent or sublet a one-bedroom apartment in town. 937-926-2944.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

THREE-BEDROOM HOME in village, central air, kitchen renovated 2016, hardwood floors. Attached garage, 1-1/2 baths, major appliances, full basement. $1,480/month plus utilities. Smoke-free, pet-free (small dog, maybe). Call or text Rodney, 937-623-0796.

SHARE A HOME on Possum Rd. near the bike path. Nine minutes to Yellow Springs. Upstairs and front room included on half acre. $750 plus utilities for one or two people. Please text 937-767-9132 or 937-561-3809. Available now for six months to one year lease.

FOR RENT IN YELLOW SPRINGS, AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16: Two bedroom, one bath, $1,350 per month, duplex — not a complex — ground floor, no steps, grab rails in bathroom, ideal for elderly, all appliances included, stackable washer/dryer. New 12,150 BTU air conditioner. Very quiet neighborhood. Off-street parking. Storage shed. Walking distance from downtown and school. Privacy-fenced patio with new doors. Pets permitted with approval. Call 615-761-4376.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Also offering weed-eating only service. Call or text 937-470-9005.

SEEKING EMPLOYMENT: Small business owner, November–March, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. school days. Reliable, punctual, local references, insured. Ryan, 937-470-9005.

