January 12–18, 2024 Classifieds

THE LATE MARY SCHUMACHER’S brown wood Baby Grand piano. $1,200 obo. 626-665-3335.

BIG LIQUIDATION SALE, store downsizing. Weekly, Tues.–Sun., noon–4 p.m.: displays, vintage furniture, mirrors, shelving, store fixtures, apparel, kids’ stuff and much more. Heaven on Earth Emporium, 253C Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR will pay $250 for information or tip that leads to successful, long-term rental of a quality studio, one- or two-bedroom apartment, with a quality landlord who keeps up the property in YS. I have excellent YS references and credit history. I will also pay the landlord who rents to me a $250 incentive payment for renting to me. Call me at 614-396-7611, or mail to 881 Hartford St., Worthington, OH 43085.

ONE-BEDROOM HOME. Short-term rental. $1,200, includes utilities. Comfortable home. Two blocks from downtown. Furnished. Queen bed. TV. Internet. Work remotely. Dates flexible: Feb. 3–April 30. Text, 937-572-1295.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

IN YELLOW SPRINGS, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: Two-bedroom, one-bath, duplex — not a complex — ground floor, no steps, grab rails in bathroom, ideal for elderly, all appliances included, stackable washer/dryer. New 12,150 BTU air conditioner. Very quiet neighborhood. Off-street parking. Storage shed. Walking distance from downtown and school. Privacy-fenced patio with new doors. Pets permitted with approval. Special rate for seniors. Call 615-761-4376.

LOST: Black beanie with “Black Box Improv” logo and lots of pins. Lost between Jan. 5–7. Text if found, 513-746-9559.

FOUND in alley between Phillps and S. Stafford at Limestone St.: size 18 ring in gift bag, purchased from Heaven on Earth Emporium. Call to identify, 937-767-2000, M–F, noon.–5 p.m.

LOST: TWO WEDDING RINGS; one belongs to my late husband. Last seen at Clifton Mill on Friday, Dec. 22. Call: 937-244-9185. Reward offered.

PART-TIME GREEN CLEANING POSITION, 20-30 hours/week. Part-time 10-15 hours per week. $20/hr. Requires flexibility and some weekends. Weekend only also an option. Requires: Reliable transportation and background check. Yellow Springs area. Experience a plus but not a must! If you enjoy cleaning, please fill out the questionnaire at Leanneslovelycleaning.com or call 937-956-2187.

COMPUTERS, phones, lighting, audio, video, event support, software, programming and more, wherever you need. Call now: 507-384-5329

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

CARING-HEARTED, OPEN-MINDED helping hand. From odd jobs to everyday around-the-home assistance, just ask Ryan: 937-470-9005.

