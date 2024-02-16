February 16–22, 2024 Classifieds

2003 BUICK LESABRE, LTD — 45,000 miles, fully loaded, pristine condition. Leather interior, heated seats. One owner. $8,000. 937-767-2405. Interested buyers only.

GARDEN SEEDS are in at Yellow Springs Hardware. Hours: Mon.–Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun.: Noon–4 p.m.; 937-767-7451.

DARK BROWN SOFA, both sections recline. Good condition, no signs of wear, one small hole. 8 ft. x 4 ft. Three years new, no smoking, $250. Tom at 937-993-8204.

WEDDING AND RECEPTION items for sale. Ornate and colorful glassware, vases, battery-powered candles, fabric and more. Text 616-780-7283 for more information.

BIG LIQUIDATION SALE, store downsizing. Weekly, Tues.–Sun., noon–4 p.m.: displays, vintage furniture, mirrors, shelving, store fixtures, apparel, kids stuff and much more. Heaven on Earth Emporium, 253C Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, now writer at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com, offering $250 for tip that leads to long-term, successful rental of YS studio or one-bedroom, with a landlord who takes good care of the property. I will also pay the landlord $250 or $500 total if s/he also provides the tip. Excellent YS references and credit. 614-396-7611.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

COMMERCIAL SPACES for lease: 128½ Dayton St. Open floor plan, high ceiling and great sunlight. Call Kim, 937-631-1447.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 305 N. Winter. Appliances, 3-bedroom/2-bath, detached garage and work shed. $1,395 per month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Available March 1, applications required.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available now, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

THREE-BEDROOM, two-bath home with garage in YS by Glen Helen. Pet-free, smoke-free building. $1,495/month. Available March 22. GlenCorryRentals@gmail.com.

COZY AND CLOSE! Two-bedroom, one-bath house for rent near downtown. Must be kind. $1,400/mo. Call 937-251-6726.

CHECK FOR YOUR LOST ITEMS AT YSPD: Contact the Property Room Manager at property@yso.com or 937-767-7206 x 247 with a detailed description of the item; the Property Room Manager will attempt to reconnect you with the property. Unclaimed items will be dispositioned according to Ohio Revised Code after 30 days of this notice.

THE GLEN HELEN OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTER is hiring a dishwasher! The dishwasher supports the Food Service Team in maintaining a high quality level of service for our visitors. We are looking for dependable, friendly people to join us! Three-hour shifts, 2–4 days per week. 3–7 shifts per week depending on program schedule. Find a full job description on our website, glenhelen.org/employment.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

WANT TO IMPROVE YOUR SINGING and have fun doing it? Zoom lessons with Bev Logan. Text 937-561-8233; landline 937-767-8719.

