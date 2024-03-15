March 15–21, 2024 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, now writer at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com, offering $250 for tip that leads to long-term, successful rental of YS studio or one-bedroom, with a landlord who takes good care of the property. Prefer ground floor. I will also pay the landlord $250 or $500 total if s/he also provides the tip. Excellent YS references and credit. 614-396-7611.

LOOKING FOR RENTAL HOME IN YS: My partner and I just moved from New York for our doctorate programs and are looking for rental opportunities in beautiful YS. Please contact with any leads or possibilities – 845-913-6398.

SECOND FLOOR commercial space available. Includes 511 square feet room and 119 square feet front office/storage space. Downtown YS, Dayton Street. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available now, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

SEEKING EXPERIENCED full-time kitchen manager — must be available weekends. Competitive pay with benefit options. Complete application at emporiumwines.com or by visiting us today. #EOE.

LOVE FILMS? Work part time at the Little Art Theatre, get paid $14–16/hr. and see films for free. Concessionaires and back-up projectionists needed. Must be 21 or older. Email interest and qualifications to keckstrand@littleart.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

IN AN EXERCISE RUT, or need more help with your fitness goals? Certified Personal Fitness Trainer Andrew Brody can help. Now offering in-home or Zoom exercise and fitness services. One-on-one rates are $30/half-hour or $45/hour. Small group rates are $20/half-hour or $30/hour. Call or text 937-901-7686.

RL LAWNS: Commercial, residential lawn care. Hedge trimming, branch trimming and one-time cuts. YS area only. Call 937-366-9604.

FREE fitness classes for SilverSneakers™ members at the Wellness Center. Mondays at 2 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 11 a.m.Call Lynn for information 937-765-2379.

THANKS to Ryan Carpe for his latest Fiscal Fitness Lunch & Learn at the Wellness Center at Antioch College. All in attendance enjoyed the presentation and the fine food from Current Cuisine. –Lynn Hardman