May 17–23, 2024 Classifieds

ESTATE SALE: 675 Wright St., Yellow Springs. May 25, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.;May 26, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.; May 27,10 a.m.–5 p.m. No reasonable offer refused. Items included: piano, couch, chairs, sofa sleeper, queen-size bed and mattress, dresser with mirror, end tables, flat screen TV’s and stands, gas range, computer tables, wall pictures, books, bedding, wheelchair, walker and old items, tools, freezer, refrigerator and many miscellaneous household items.Phone: 210-885-4868.

OPEN AIR VILLAGE is having its first multi-family community garage sale on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Proceeds will be used to buy the children a TIRE SWING! Household items, children’s toys, books, clothing, art supplies, knick knacks and more. Something for everyone! Located behind the Sontag Fels building on Antioch’s campus, 800 Livermore St. No early birds please. Rain date: Sunday, May 26.

IT’S TIME TO GET YOUR PLANTS in the ground and to start thinking about Memorial Day weekend cookouts. You can get everything you need at the YS Farmers’ Market every Saturday 8 a.m.–noon in the Bryan Center parking lot, 100 Dayton Street. Follow our social media for updates.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, now writer at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com, offering $250 for tip that leads to long-term, successful rental of YS studio or one-bedroom, with a landlord who takes good care of the property. Prefer ground floor. I will also pay the landlord $250 or $500 total if s/he also provides the tip. Excellent YS references and credit. 614-396-7611.

I AM A 67-YEAR-OLD, RETIRED WOMAN. I grew up in Fairborn and left the state 45 years ago. I recently moved back to the area and knew the only place I could live was Yellow Springs. I just received a Section 8 voucher and am hoping to find a one- bedroom starting mid-May to mid-June. From what I can tell, the only motivation for a landlord -to work with Section 8 in this market is a good heart and a social conscience. I am certainly in the right place for both of those things, but available rentals are few. Thank you, Kim, 770-310-4237.

OLDER PROFESSIONAL seeks rooms/apartment for rent. Charlie 330-554-1824.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $725; two-bedroom, $825; three-bedroom, $925 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available now, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

SECOND FLOOR commercial space available. Includes 511-square-foot room and 119-square-foot front office/storage space. Downtown YS, Dayton Street. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

MISSING CAT: COMET. WHITE WITH LIGHT ORANGE “Flame Point” markings, male, chipped, no collar. Last seen May 2, afternoon in the area of East Herman-South High and West South College streets. Please check garages, in sheds, decks, etc. Call Rose with any information, 937-409-3489.

MISSING CAT. Disappeared near West North College Street and easily could’ve traveled into and around Little Wood. He is very scared and does not know this area. His name is Dexter, and he is a longhair orange and white tabby with a long tail and a V-shape missing out of his right ear. He is a male with no collar, he easily could be hiding under someone’s deck or house. Call Ryland with any information at 740-606-1133.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH is seeking a qualified candidate for part-time, 15 hours/week, 9 –noon Monday–Friday, church secretary. Primary responsibilities include: serving as the secretary to the pastor, providing a warm and friendly presence in the office, timely production of church documents (print and digital), handling communications within and beyond the congregation and financial responsibilities. Must have secretarial experience and good computer skills, be able to maintain confidentiality, be responsible and reliable, be a self-starter, and possess a strong moral compass, excellent communication, and organizational skills. Interested candidates should submit resume, with cover letter and three references, to: firpys@gmail.com.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH is seeking qualified candidates for independent contractor (2–3 hours/month) bookkeeper. Primary responsibilities include entering financial details into Quickbooks, reconciling accounts, preparing financial reports in a timely manner, sending giving statements, preparing 1099s and submitting necessary routine paperwork. Must be experienced in Quickbooks and be detail-oriented and reliable. Interested candidates should submit resume, with cover letter and three references, to: firpys@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

BAUMANN HOME SERVICES: Interior/exterior painting, drywall repair, flooring, carpentry and landscaping. Everything from small home repairs to full remodels. For a free estimate, call or text, 937-409-5161.

GREEN MAMA CLEANING. Earth-friendly home cleaning services. Local and experienced. Sarah Husk, 937-532-5587 or sarahhusk@yahoo.com.

WORK TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS: anything, from yard work to construction. Available any time. Call or text Marshall, 937-398-9470 or 716-275-3528.

HOW DO YOU TEACH your child to live a joyful life? How do you prepare them to overcome the challenges that life brings? How do children create their own identities and develop critical social skills? This is where the Antioch School excels. We currently have spaces for the 2024-2025 school year in the Older Group, for children ages nine to 12, and Nursery, for children ages four to young fives. Please call 937-767-7642 or contact nathan@antiochschool.org to schedule a tour.

JANE BAKER CELEBRATION OF LIFE. May 18, 2–4 p.m., Vernet Ecological Center, Glen Helen, 405 Corry St. No formal program. At 2:30 hear a string quartet and share reflections or memories of Jane with those gathered. Light refreshments. All friends of Jane are invited. Hosted by Jane’s stepchildren, Pam Baker, Bill Baker, Pris Walker and their families.

REGISTER FOR YSYOA Summer Music Camp 2024, June 24–29; with the Grand Finale concert slated for Saturday, June 29, at Mills Lawn School. Registration and information is at ysyoa.org. Join us for a musical adventure this summer!

TLT’S NATIVE PLANT SALE is June 1 at Whitehall Farm 9 a.m.–noon or until sold out. There will be a huge variety of native plants and volunteers on site to help you make the best selection. A catalog for the sale is at tecumsehlandtrust.org. 4633 U.S. 68 North, follow signs to parking area. Cash, checks and credit are accepted, but no swaps this year. No sales before 9 a.m.

YOU ARE INVITED to TLT’s annual farm walk and gathering, June 2 at 2 p.m. After a brief business meeting we will take a walk on a beautiful preserved property along the Little Miami River. This farm has a little bit of everything to see. Fen Run Farms, 7391 S Pitchin Rd., Springfield. Bring a chair or blanket and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Refreshments provided.

