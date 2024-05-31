May 31–June 6, 2024 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

ANNUAL “BOUTIQUE” SALE: High quality women’s clothing and accessories. A variety of styles, sized XS–XL and everything in between. 106 E. Whiteman Street. Saturday, June 8, from 8:30–?

ATTIC FULL? LOOKING FOR KNICK-KNACKS? Yard sales are just the thing!

GOT A GIRL IN IPANEMA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

OLDER PROFESSIONAL looking for rooms or apartment for rent. References: renting in same home since 2015. Charlie 330-554-1824.

RETIRED UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, now writer at “Spiritual Agroecology,” http://www.fssg.blogspot.com, offering $250 for tip that leads to long-term, successful rental of YS studio or one-bedroom, with a landlord who takes good care of the property. Prefer ground floor. I will also pay the landlord $250 or $500 total if s/he also provides the tip. Excellent YS references and credit. 614-396-7611.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $750; two-bedroom, $850; three-bedroom, $950 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

HOUSE FOR RENT: One mile from downtown. Remodeled two-bedroom, two-bath home with a fenced-in backyard. $1,600/month plus utilities and deposit. Call/text 937-408-0239

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available now, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

SWEET ONE-BEDROOM (loft bedroom) apartment on quiet side street for rent immediately. Seven minute walk from downtown. $800 plus utilities. Pet-free, smoke-free. One year lease. Available June 1! Call 937-971-8477.

AFTER A WHOPPING 24½ years, Mama’s Midnight Bakery is hanging up the apron strings in Yellow Springs. We’re looking for a new proprietor/baker to continue their own home bakery in Yellow Springs. Customers, equipment, recipes and knowledge provided to the right person for a barter. Call Terri at 937-621-3337.

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

BAUMANN HOME SERVICES: Interior/exterior painting, drywall repair, flooring, carpentry and landscaping. Everything from small home repairs to full remodels. For a free estimate, call or text, 937-409-5161.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HOW DO YOU TEACH your child to live a joyful life? How do you prepare them to overcome the challenges that life brings? How do children create their own identities and develop critical social skills? This is where the Antioch School excels. We currently have spaces for the 2024-2025 school year in the Older Group, for children ages nine to 12, and Nursery, for children ages four to young fives. Please call 937-767-7642 or contact nathan@antiochschool.org to schedule a tour.

HOW DO YOU TEACH your child to live a joyful life? How do you prepare them to overcome the challenges that life brings? How do children create their own identities and develop critical social skills? This is where the Antioch School excels. We currently have spaces for the 2024-2025 school year in the Older Group, for children ages nine to 12, and Nursery, for children ages four to young fives. Please call 937-767-7642 or contact nathan@antiochschool.org to schedule a tour.

FREE FITNESS CLASSES for SilverSneakers™ members at the Wellness Center. Monday at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 11 a.m. Call Lynn for information, 937-765-2379.

REGISTER FOR YSYOA Summer Music Camp 2024, June 24–29; with the Grand Finale concert slated for Saturday, June 29, at Mills Lawn School. Registration and information is at ysyoa.org. Join us for a musical adventure this summer!

TLT’S NATIVE PLANT SALE is June 1 at Whitehall Farm 9 a.m.–noon or until sold out. There will be a huge variety of native plants and volunteers on site to help you make the best selection. A catalog for the sale is at tecumsehlandtrust.org. 4633 U.S. 68 North, follow signs to parking area. Cash, checks and credit are accepted, but no swaps this year. No sales before 9 a.m.

YOU ARE INVITED to TLT’s annual farm walk and gathering, June 2 at 2 p.m. After a brief business meeting we will take a walk on a beautiful preserved property along the Little Miami River. This farm has a little bit of everything to see. Fen Run Farms, 7391 S Pitchin Rd., Springfield. Bring a chair or blanket and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Refreshments provided.

TECUMSEH LAND TRUST is hosting the Yellow Springs Garden Tour featuring 10 diverse gardens on June 23 1–5 p.m. Tickets are on sale in the gift shop at Young’s Jersey Dairy and Yellow Springs Hardware through June 22. Day of event, tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School parking lot, 420 E. Enon Rd. from 12:45–3:00 p.m. Visit tecumsehlandtrust.org.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, and are best twice as wide as they are horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at <mailto:classifieds@ysnews.com>classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.