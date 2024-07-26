July 26–August 1, 2024 Classifieds

2023 KUBOTA BX 23S, LA 340 TRACTOR. Like new. Less than 50 hrs. Paid $29k, sell $21k OBO. Local YS. Serious inquiries only: 805-698-4501.

WOODROW ST. DOWNSIZING SALE: Antique, vintage and oddities galore! Mid-century dining chairs and patio furniture and many glorious discoveries. Corner of Woodrow St. and Xenia Ave., Sat., July 27, 9 a.m.

NOW OPEN FOR VENDORS at Yellow Springs Arts Council Courtyard: Free space with a YSAC membership plus 15% of your sales. Every Saturday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. beginning July 20. Contact Ed at 937-342-2083 or 937-993-2630.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS! Start your own library. Call Rosemarie, 937-767-1950.

BOOKMOBILE LIBRARIAN for GCPL seeks community, friendship and a lease, one year or longer, for herself and charming feline family of two. Referrals welcome! 937-305-4165.

CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF RENTALS? So is Springers 4 More Springers, a grassroots coalition working to create more affordable housing options in Yellow Springs, as well as advocate for tenants’ rights. To get involved or for more info, contact Springers4MoreSpringers@gmail.com.

FOR RENT: Quiet country home on three acres. Walking distance from town. Two-bedroom, one bath. Renovated kitchen. Two-car garage. Basement with plenty of storage space. $1,700 per month plus one month’s rent deposit. Available August 1. 937-371-2931.

YS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION is seeking a part-time director. Candidate will provide strategic leadership to strengthen economic growth in Yellow Springs and Miami Township. Position description and details: http://www.ysdc.org.

CLIENT AMBASSADOR / RECEPTIONIST: The MindFully Well Center is expanding their presence. We are moving into the virtual world while maintaining our brick-and-mortar office. We seek a person to serve as a first line of contact with current and potential clients. The best candidate will be a reliable, timely individual with excellent communications skills including face-to-face, phone, video and in writing. They will be fluent in the major social media platforms and well-versed in Word, Excel and PowerPoint. If you fit these qualities, please reach out via email at mindfullywell@att.net. Please include a written or video sample of your talents. Contract position, $20/hr.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

BABYSITTING OFFERED. A local teen with Red Cross certification, references and a flexible schedule. 937-450-4558.

KOREAN LESSONS. All ages and levels welcome. First lesson free! Contact LearnKoreanInYS@gmail.com.

THE HULL FAMILY was surrounded by kindness, graciousness, helpfulness and patience during their recent loss of Earl “Petey” Hull. Thank you to Lisa Qualls and the staff of Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home; the whole church community of Central Chapel AME; Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton; Greene Memorial Hospital; the EMTs; and Matt Minde and the staff of the YS News, all of whom were so supportive during Petey’s peaceful passing.