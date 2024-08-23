August 23–29, 2024 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

YARD SALE at 1305 Meadow Lane. Saturday August 24 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Antiques, quilts, paintings, bikes, men’s clothing, books, kitchen items, pottery, misc. items and lots of free stuff.

GARAGE SALE. 423 W. Limestone St., Saturday, August 24 from 9 a.m.–noon. Basketball, baseball and Pokeman trading cards, kids stuff, household, antique Ohio license plates, and more.

COMMERCIAL COOL, 110V portable air conditioner/dehumidifier with heat mode; 16,000 BTU cooling, 12,000 BTU heating. 30” high, 18” wide, 11” deep, with outlet hoses and window baffles. $325. Call Dwanna, 937-244-5674.

POTTERY SALE — Big moving sale, rain or shine. Don’t miss this last opportunity to buy from Lisa Goldberg Ceramics. Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. only. Functional pottery 50% off; masks 30% off. 4619 Meredith Rd. Possibly some household goods available too. Cash & checks only.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE: Four sweet kittens, need attention, care and easing into home life. Found at Park Place. Contact John, 937-929-0275.

FREE CLEAN CARDBOARD boxes of various sizes. Great for storing and/or packing for moving. Call 937-767-9383.

FOR RENT: Available now. Two-bedroom apartment in duplex, easy walking to downtown, $765/month. Smoke-free; small pets under 35 lbs. with pet deposit. Application and online tenant check, one-month security and modest utility deposit. To visit, contact: 937-823-3173, texts only.

FOR RENT: Upstairs apartment, 207 S. Winter St. Two-bedroom, 1 bath; appliances furnished including washer & dryer, $910/month; mid-September availability. Call MAP Rentals, 937-767-7406.

CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF RENTALS? So is Springers 4 More Springers, a grassroots coalition working to create more affordable housing options in Yellow Springs, as well as advocate for tenants’ rights. To get involved or for more info, contact Springers4MoreSpringers@gmail.com.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

GREAT AND EXPERIENCED LAWN CARE SERVICES at a reasonable rate. You will be more than satisfied. Call Keith Childers 937-956-3034.

KOREAN LESSONS. All ages and levels welcome. First lesson free! Contact LearnKoreanInYS@gmail.com.

DISCUSS WITH US at the Progressive Christian Discussion Group (PCDG) to discuss and celebrate the philosophy of Christian social activism in a knowledgeable and non-judgement manner. All are welcome. The intent is to meet regularly, the first Saturday of each month, beginning Sept. 7, 5–7 p.m. at Rockford Chapel. Light supper will be provided. For more information and discussion materials, email pcdg767@gmail.com.

VISIT CLIFTON GORGE Music & Arts Festival, Friday & Saturday, Aug. 23–24. Good music, good art, good food, good times! villageofclifton.com

IF YOU PLAY rhythm guitar or write lyrics or music, I’m producing an album and need help. Call James, 937-717-8731.

