August 9–15, 2024 Classifieds
- Published: August 9, 2024
|
For sale: cars, trucks, etc. | (back to top)
|
Yard/garage sales | (back to top)
|
Items for sale | (back to top)
|
Retail | (back to top)
|ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.
|NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.
|
Pets and livestock | (back to top)
|
Trade and Barter | (back to top)
|
Free offers | (back to top)
HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we'll deliver a welcome package to them.
|
Merchandise wanted | (back to top)
|
Housing, etc., wanted | (back to top)
|
Short-term rentals | (back to top)
|
For rent | (back to top)
CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF RENTALS? So is Springers 4 More Springers, a grassroots coalition working to create more affordable housing options in Yellow Springs, as well as advocate for tenants' rights. To get involved or for more info, contact Springers4MoreSpringers@gmail.com.
|FOR RENT: Available August 15. Two-bedroom apartment in duplex, easy walking to downtown, $765/month. Smoke-free; small pets (under 35 lbs.) with pet deposit. Application and online tenant check, one-month security and modest utility deposit. To visit, contact: 937-823-3173, texts only.
|
Real estate for sale | (back to top)
|
Lost and found | (back to top)
|
Legal notices | (back to top)
|
Employment | (back to top)
|
Volunteer | (back to top)
|
Services available | (back to top)
|GREAT AND EXPERIENCED LAWN CARE SERVICES at a reasonable rate. You will be more than satisfied. Call Keith Childers 937-956-3034.
|NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.
|RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.
|SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.
|NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.
|
Financial services | (back to top)
|
Child care | (back to top)
|BABYSITTING OFFERED. A local teen with Red Cross certification, references and a flexible schedule. 937-450-4558.
|
Instruction | (back to top)
|“SELF-ANALYSIS OF PRIVILEGE” workshop. One, two-hour session, once a week (Monday evening) for 8 weeks. Offered in the Fall. This workshop was designed around the notion that, while it’s easy to find fault in others, it’s more challenging to look inward at our own blind spots – especially in the area of white privilege. Although this is the focus of the workshop, any individual wishing to build skills around some “privilege” (for example – male or heterosexual) is welcome. We are making a particular effort to reach out to mental health providers but anyone wanting to do the work is welcome. Space is limited. Cost is $50. A donation at the end of the sequence is invited but not required. 20 CEU’s available for those who need them. For more information, please contact judithskillings@yahoo.com.
|KOREAN LESSONS. All ages and levels welcome. First lesson free! Contact LearnKoreanInYS@gmail.com.
|
Events | (back to top)
|VISIT CLIFTON GORGE Music & Arts Festival, Friday & Saturday, Aug. 23–24. Good music, good art, good food, good times! villageofclifton.com
|
Miscellaneous | (back to top)
|
Card of thanks | (back to top)
No comments yet for this article.