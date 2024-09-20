September 20–26, 2024 Classifieds

PUBLIC NOTICE: Division of the State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations. Pursuant to the rules governing the remediation of releases of petroleum from underground storage tank (UST) systems, notice to the public is required whenever there is a confirmed release of petroleum from an UST system that requires a remedial action plan. Notice is hereby given that a confirmed release of petroleum has occurred from the UST system located at: VALERO, 301 N BROAD ST.

FAIRBORN, OH

GREENE COUNTY RELEASE #29007335-N00002 A proposed remedial action plan (RAP) dated June 23, 2024, was submitted by the owner and/or operator of the UST system for the review and approval of the State Fire Marshal (SFM). Once the SFM has reviewed and approved the proposed RAP, the owner and/or operator of the UST system will be required to implement the proposed RAP.A copy of the proposed RAP, as well as other documentation relating to this release and the UST system involved, is maintained by the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR) and are available for inspection and copying by the public. Requests for copies or for inspection of the proposed RAP and other related documentation should be made through the use of “Public Information Request on UST facilities” link located on BUSTR’s Resource Page at: https://apps.com.ohio.gov/fire/otter/?tabid=2 or by calling our office at (614) 752-7983. Information that may help you to understand the requirements of BUSTR’s rules may be found on BUSTR’s Resource Page at https://www.com.ohio.gov/fire/BUSTRResources.aspx or by calling our office.The SFM will accept written comments on this RAP for a period of 21 days from the date of publication of this notice. You may submit any comments regarding this site and the RAP, in writing, to BUSTR, P.O. BOX 687, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. For further information, please contact Bryan Duzak at (614) 728-1898. Please reference release #29007335-N00002 when making all inquiries or comments.