September 27–October 3, 2024 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

OMAR CIRCLE NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALE. Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at 602, 610, 655, 673 and 693 Omar Circle. 602 Omar Circle also open Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Please, no early birds.

YARD SALE BY THE BARN! Friday–Sunday, Sept. 27, 28 and 29. 5252 Fairfield Pike. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Come explore a unique selection of antiques, tables, chairs, mirrors, books and other misc. household items. Something for everyone. Don’t miss out!

ATTIC FULL? LOOKING FOR KNICK-KNACKS? Yard sales are just the thing!

TWO ELECTRA TOWN E-BIKES. Both like new, used one full season. Price negotiable. Contact lmates@woh.rr.com.

COMMERCIAL COOL, 110V portable air conditioner/dehumidifier with heat mode; 16,000 BTU cooling, 12,000 BTU heating. 30” high, 18” wide, 11” deep, with outlet hoses and window baffles. $325. Call Dwanna, 937-244-5674.

GOT A NIECE IN NICE? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE FOUR-PART ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. Right and left sections, 26.5 inches wide, 79 inches high, 23 inches deep. Center bottom, 46.5 inches wide, 29 inches high, 25.5 inches deep. Center top, 46.5 inches wide, 53.5 inches high, 25.5 inches deep. Contact bethhartong@yahoo.com.

Sleek, compact indoor exercise bike, Progear. Assembled. Never used. Free for the taking. Call Nora, 937-769-5044.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? GOT TEMPORARY SPACE? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

LARGE WORK SPACE AVAILABLE, DOWNTOWN. Ground level, skylights. $800 per month, one year lease required. Includes utilities. Call 937-215-8986 and leave message with your name. Thank you.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

PUBLIC NOTICE: Division of the State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations. Pursuant to the rules governing the remediation of releases of petroleum from underground storage tank (UST) systems, notice to the public is required whenever there is a confirmed release of petroleum from an UST system that requires a remedial action plan. Notice is hereby given that a confirmed release of petroleum has occurred from the UST system located at: VALERO, 301 N BROAD ST.

FAIRBORN, OH

GREENE COUNTY RELEASE #29007335-N00002 A proposed remedial action plan (RAP) dated June 23, 2024, was submitted by the owner and/or operator of the UST system for the review and approval of the State Fire Marshal (SFM). Once the SFM has reviewed and approved the proposed RAP, the owner and/or operator of the UST system will be required to implement the proposed RAP.A copy of the proposed RAP, as well as other documentation relating to this release and the UST system involved, is maintained by the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR) and are available for inspection and copying by the public. Requests for copies or for inspection of the proposed RAP and other related documentation should be made through the use of “Public Information Request on UST facilities” link located on BUSTR’s Resource Page at: https://apps.com.ohio.gov/fire/otter/?tabid=2 or by calling our office at (614) 752-7983. Information that may help you to understand the requirements of BUSTR’s rules may be found on BUSTR’s Resource Page at https://www.com.ohio.gov/fire/BUSTRResources.aspx or by calling our office.The SFM will accept written comments on this RAP for a period of 21 days from the date of publication of this notice. You may submit any comments regarding this site and the RAP, in writing, to BUSTR, P.O. BOX 687, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. For further information, please contact Bryan Duzak at (614) 728-1898. Please reference release #29007335-N00002 when making all inquiries or comments.

SEEKING FEMALE CAREGIVER for 90-year-old woman with dementia in Kettering. Hours needed: Saturday 8 a.m. until Monday 8 a.m. Contact 858-261-1236 to discuss.

SINGLE FULL-TIME DAD looking for full-time employment. Skilled in both management and organization, as well as manual labor. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

KOREAN LESSONS. All ages and levels welcome. First lesson free! Contact LearnKoreanInYS@gmail.com.

THINKING OUT LOUD, an art exhibition featuring works by Rafaela (Ella) Santos.September 27–October 26. Opening reception Friday, September 27, 4–6 p.m. at Herndon Gallery, Antioch College, Yellow Springs, OH. Thinking Out Loud is what the artist refers to as her “Internal Pictorial Dialogue”. In this art exhibition, the artist shares works of art that explore her identity, social justice, beauty, life and much more. She uses a variety of materials, including canvas, paper mache masks, upcycled articles of clothing, and what she likes to call “write-ups”, to paint these pictures from her mind. Photo credit:@eesome.creations

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

KRISTA MAGAW will fight for quality health care for all Ohioans. Help support her bid for OH House Seat 71! Go to kristamagawforohio.com to volunteer, donate, and build a better Ohio for EVERYONE. Paid for by Krista Magaw for Ohio, PO Box 652, YS, OH, 45387 .

THIS COMING YEAR thousands of men will die from stubbornness.

NO WE WON’T.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.

ROAD TRIP? Know someone going your way? Maybe you can share a ride! Save money, save the planet. List your destination here.