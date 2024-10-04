October 4–10, 2024 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

YARD SALE: 127 North Walnut St., Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Antiques, women’s clothing, decor and art, new interior and exterior paint, furniture, DIY. No early birds. We are curmudgeons.

FOR SALE: Sturdy wrought iron patio set. Older, but good condition. Four chairs and 4 ft. round table. New umbrella. $150. 937-267-2257.

COMMERCIAL COOL, 110V portable air conditioner/dehumidifier with heat mode; 16,000 BTU cooling, 12,000 BTU heating. 30” high, 18” wide, 11” deep, with outlet hoses and window baffles. $325. Call Dwanna, 937-244-5674.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE FOUR-PART ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. Right and left sections, 26.5 inches wide, 79 inches high, 23 inches deep. Center bottom, 46.5 inches wide, 29 inches high, 25.5 inches deep. Center top, 46.5 inches wide, 53.5 inches high, 25.5 inches deep. Contact bethhartong@yahoo.com.

FREE! Varied pieces of metal for a local ‘scrapper’! Call to arrange pickup: 937-206-5710, ask for Gary.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

KOREAN LESSONS. All ages and levels welcome. First lesson free! Contact LearnKoreanInYS@gmail.com.

THINKING OUT LOUD, an art exhibition featuring works by Rafaela (Ella) Santos.September 27–October 26. Opening reception Friday, September 27, 4–6 p.m. at Herndon Gallery, Antioch College, Yellow Springs, OH. Thinking Out Loud is what the artist refers to as her “Internal Pictorial Dialogue”. In this art exhibition, the artist shares works of art that explore her identity, social justice, beauty, life and much more. She uses a variety of materials, including canvas, paper mache masks, upcycled articles of clothing, and what she likes to call “write-ups”, to paint these pictures from her mind. Photo credit:@eesome.creations

KRISTA MAGAW cares about fair funding for quality education in Ohio. Help support her bid for OH House Seat 71! Go to kristamagawforohio.com to volunteer, donate, and build a better Ohio for EVERYONE. Paid for by Krista Magaw for Ohio, PO Box 652, YS, OH, 45387 .

