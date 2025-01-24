January 24–30 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

WINTER CLEAN UP! Empty garages and basements. Get a garage sale going and announce it here!

GOT A NIECE IN NICE? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

SOURCE YOUR WINTER ARTS and craft projects: DIY Valentine’s Day supplies, paints, pastels, beads, wood, paper, easels, quilting stands, Cricut, etc. At Sister Trillium, the village’s art supply reuse store at 108 Dayton St., Friday–Sunday, noon–6 p.m.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 597 Ridgecrest. 3 BR, 2 bath, garage and small work area. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Furnished. $ 1,520/month. Available first of February 2025. Taking applications; first/last/security deposit due upon signing. Call MAP 937-620-3540 or e-mail ysmapinc@gmail.com for an application.

TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH spacious home for rent; very clean with car garage. Available for immediate move-in. murroldavis@gmail.com.

SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT: Looking for your next place to call home? This beautiful one-bedroom apartment is now available in the heart of Yellow Springs. Perfect for an individual or couple, this second-floor apartment offers comfort, convenience, and style. Bright open-concept living space with hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows. Walk anywhere in Yellow Springs while living in the center of town! $1,150 a month includes utilities. No pets. 937-657-4541.

PRIME WINDOW FRONT retail/business space on Corry St., available 7/1/25. $1,895/month plus utilities. 937-684-2366.

LOCATED ON A QUIET residential just in the heart of Yellow Springs, this delightful, all-one-level home is bright, clean, freshly painted, and completely move-in ready. Extensive remodeling new 3-bedroom, 2-bath; rent $1,500 monthly, all utilities are included in the rent except for electric and yard cleaning. Home is pet-friendly. Email flanaganfred441@gmail.com.

STUDIO/OFFICE FOR SUBLET: 144 Cliff, 275 sq. ft., including bathroom and separate entrance, $475/month, includes utilities. Call 937-974-3814.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 104-year old democratic school, seeks a part-time teacher for its Aftercare program. Hours are 2:45–5:45 p.m., M–F. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

BAUMANN HOME SERVICES: Interior/exterior painting, drywall repair, flooring, carpentry and landscaping. Everything from small home repairs to full remodels. For a free estimate, call or text, 937-409-5161.

KNOW TAXES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

INDIVIDUAL INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for more information.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.