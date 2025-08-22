August 22–28, 2025 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

YARD SALE to benefit the Dayton League of Women Voters, Saturday, Sept. 13, 611 Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Add to the fun, contribute your items! Call Connie Crockett at 937-474-2860 for details.

MOVING SALE RESCHEDULED for Aug. 30 due to unforeseen circumstances; 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., 345 Stewart Dr. Household items, garden tools, some furniture; microwave, lamps; pictures, rugs, books; massage therapy supplies; patio table, umbrellas and chairs, and much, much more. Please, no early birds.

MULTI-HOUSEHOLD yard/moving sale: Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., 215 W. Whiteman St. Kitchen & household items, stylish women’s clothing, wooden writing desk, house plants, alarm clocks, two Have-a-Heart traps, native plants, interesting miscellaneous & free box.

YARD SALE: 326 S. Stafford, Sept. 7, 8–10:30 a.m. (conga drums!). Proceeds go to WYSO and PBS.

PIANO, Yamaha digital P-105. Full-size keyboard. Pedal and beginner books included. $450. Text or call 937-768-2553.

COMPLETE HALLOWEEN PROP COLLECTION: Want to be the YS Halloween hotspot? Professionial-grade prop collection for sale, $7,499. See full list at http://bit.ly/3JjZNqT Sold as-is with no warranty. Serious inquiries only, please. Email highlander.drake@gmail.com.

FOR SALE: Aluminum flat-bottom row boat. Motor could be added. $250. Call 937-767-9383.

FOR SALE: Green couch with recliner at each end. Excellent condition. Rarely used. $200. 937-767-9383.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

FOSTER HOME FOR FAMILY DOG needed from late August through at least mid-November, when his new forever home will be ready. Milo is 9, 70 pounds, unknown breed. Friendly, affectionate, playful, energetic. Thrives as only dog, but gets along best with dogs of similar energy level; smaller pets in home not recommended. Takes medication for arthritis in back legs; prescription will be provided while fostering. Sometimes needs help climbing. Text 609-731-9643 or email emele@antiochcollege.edu for more information, and to arrange a meet-and-greet.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES: various sizes, great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FORMER YS RESIDENT in search of affordable living situation: Mother-in-law suite, small cottage, or house-share with vegetarian/vegan woman. Can pay $500/month, including utilities, and willing to help with housework, garden, etc. Good with cats and dogs. Contact linalandess@gmail.com.

IN SEARCH OF a room or apartment for rent. Moving from Texas. Please contact Horacio Trevino, 409-960-2455.

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest homes on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — are available for weekly, monthly or long-term stays. Minimum two nights. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.

RETAIL/SALON SPACE available, 1,000+ sq. ft., needs some updates, landlord willing to help. 937-684-2366.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available, $330/month, one year lease, located 105 W. North College, Humanist Center. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

HALF OF A DOUBLE one-bedroom apartment. Has washer and dryer plus one-car garage. All utilities included, close to downtown. $1,250 per month plus deposit. Available Sept. 1. 937-308-4653.

LOVELY, AIRY STUDIO apartments available downtown Xenia above Xenia Shoe and Leather, 21 E. Main. Floor to ceiling windows, washer/drier, hardwood floors. $1,200 plus utilities. Inquiries at 937-689-6365.

WOODROW STREET YS Apartment for rent, one bedroom, $660/month plus electric. 937-631-1447.

CUSTOMER SERVICE RETAIL POSITION, 5 days per week, 7-hour day, starting at $13/hour, higher with experience. Apply within, Bonadies Glasstudio, 220 Xenia Ave.

HELP CLEANING & PAINTING a small closet with shelves; superficial mold in one corner. Closet walls and shelves will be cleaned (using nontoxic solution provided). Once dry, the shelves and walls will be painted. All materials provided. Email Frank, cranke1850@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

ANDREW BRODY is now providing personal training, esthetics & nail services out of Ally Wellness in Springfield. Natural nail services including express trimming. Text/Call (937) 901-7686.

INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.

VISIT CLIFTON GORGE Music & Arts Festival, Friday & Saturday, Aug. 22–23. Good music, good art, good food, good times! villageofclifton.com.

GET YOUR TICKETS now for A Night out with Tecumseh Land Trust. Enjoy live music by the Corndrinkers, fantastic food and drinks, fun live and silent auction items that you won’t find anywhere else, and celebrate land preservation. September 12, 6– 8:30 p.m. at the Springfield Museum of Art. Visit tecumsehlandtrust.org or call 937-767-9490 to purchase tickets ($75 in advance or $100 at the door).

