March 13–19, 2026 Classifieds

2007 HONDA CIVIC, 1st and 2nd owners both YSers, 122k miles; two new tires @115k + two new tires @122k; well-maintained, service records, excellent condition, $6,000. Email ysohio45387@runbox.com.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING!Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A PARAMOUR IN PARAGUAY? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE at 213 Xenia Ave.Yellow Springs. Unit #1 A (14ft L x 19ft W) for $600 a month and Unit #1 B (16L X 9W) for $350 a month. Both offices are ready to personalize for your needs, access to a shared lobby area, restrooms, and utilities paid by the building owner. Contact Craig Mesure of BHHS Professional Realty, 937-708-0559, for details.

TWO-BEDROOM, one bathroom, single family house for rent in N. Stafford. Off-street parking! Central air conditioning and gas heat! Newer kitchen, fridge and stove included; built-in microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit. Small backyard. Lawn care included. $1,000/mo rent, $1,000 deposit. Pets negotiable. You can reach out to me: Thompson, 931-576-5837 or thompsondaniel52829@gmail.com.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, YSCCC: Overall management of the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center. This role involves collaborating with the Board of Directors to set the vision and direction, overseeing daily operations, managing budgets and resources, and ensuring the achievement of goals and programs. The Executive Director serves as the primary spokesperson, cultivating relationships with key stakeholders, funders, and the community. Duties include working with the Board to develop and implement strategic plans, budgets and policies, supervising staff in conjunction with the Director of Education, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and program development initiatives and fundraising. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, communication and organizational skills, with proven experience in nonprofit organizations. An early childhood education license is desired but not required. Please submit your résumé at YSCCCopenpositions@gmail.com.

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING — PLUS! Friends Care Community, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Friends Care Community, a 5-Star not-for-profit senior living community, is seeking a dynamic Director of Marketing — Plus! to join our leadership team.This role goes beyond traditional marketing — leading occupancy growth across all service lines, strengthening community engagement, overseeing social media and public relations, and collaborating on fundraising, grant writing, and philanthropic initiatives that support our mission.

With nearly 50 years of service to Yellow Springs, Friends Care is rooted in values of Servanthood, Teamwork, Compassion, Dignity, Respect, Integrity, and Learning. We’re looking for someone who feels genuinely called to mission-driven work and enjoys building relationships that make a lasting impact.

Ideal candidate brings:

• Marketing, sales, nonprofit, or senior living experience

• Strong communication and relationship-building skills

• Strategic thinking with creativity and initiative

• A passion for community engagement and meaningful workThis is a unique leadership opportunity to help shape how our community grows, connects, and serves.Primary ResponsibilitiesStrategic Marketing & Brand Leadership

• Plan, develop, implement, and evaluate comprehensive marketing and public relations strategies.

• Strengthen brand awareness, occupancy growth, and community engagement.

• Serve as a steward for the organization’s voice, messaging, and reputation.

Community Engagement & Relationship Building

• Represent Friends Care Community in civic organizations, partnerships, and community outreach.

• Coordinate events and initiatives that enhance resident, staff, and community connections.

• Serve as an authorized spokesperson for media opportunities when appropriate.Communications & Content Development

• Ensure all marketing materials, publications, and public information accurately reflect services and values.

• Oversee storytelling, digital presence, print materials, and public communications.

• Monitor media coverage relevant to the organization and keep leadership informed.

Data, Evaluation & Reporting

• Assist in development and analysis of customer satisfaction surveys.

• Track marketing effectiveness and provide insight for ongoing improvement.

• Manage departmental budget and expense reporting responsibly.

Organizational Collaboration

• Partner closely with leadership, admissions, and department teams to align messaging and goals.

• Participate in meetings, training, and organizational initiatives as required.

• Maintain confidentiality of resident information and comply with HIPAA and regulatory requirements.

Qualifications

Required:

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations, or related field (Relevant experience may substitute for education.)

• Minimum 5 years marketing/public relations experience, preferably in healthcare, senior living, or nonprofit sectors.

• Strong interpersonal, communication, and leadership skills.

• Strategic thinker with creativity and initiative.

• Passion for mission-driven work.

Compensation & Benefits

Full-Time Salary Position, Salary based on experience.

Benefits include:

• Generous Paid Time Off

• Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

• Life & Long-Term Disability Insurance

• Elective Insurance Options

• 401(k) Retirement Plan with Company Match

• Tuition Reimbursement

Why This Role Matters

Marketing here isn’t about selling — it’s about helping families find peace of mind, honoring residents’ stories, supporting staff, and strengthening community connections.

If you’re looking for meaningful work where your creativity, heart, and leadership truly matter, we’d love to meet you.If interested, please forward resume to kgressner@friendshealthcare.org.

THE GLEN NEEDS YOU! Seeking volunteers — Nature Shop clerk, Vernay Center welcome desk, and general office support and data entry; 3–6 hours per week. Please email Sarah at sstrong@glenhelen.org.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

GREEN MAMA CLEANING. Earth-friendly home cleaning, serving Yellow Springs. Local and experienced. Sarah Husk, 937-532-5587 or sarahhusk@yahoo.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!

WANT TO WALK THE CAMINO? Join in a virtual info session Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. to find out more about this queer-affirming, inclusive across all ages & life stages event, rooted in community & shared humanity, scheduled for May 3–13. Visit https://shorturl.at/zoZsS or email Emily Foubert at fouberte@gmail.com for details & more information.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.