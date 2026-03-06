March 6–12, 2026 Classifieds

2007 HONDA CIVIC, 1st and 2nd owners both YSers, 128K miles, four new tires @115k miles; well-maintained, service records, excellent condition, $6,000. Text (preferred) or call 937-287-1611.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

ONE-BEDROOM furnished apartment for rent. Near downtown Yellow Springs; $1,000/month plus utilities. Email kbuck2001@yahoo.com.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, YSCCC: Overall management of the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center. This role involves collaborating with the Board of Directors to set the vision and direction, overseeing daily operations, managing budgets and resources, and ensuring the achievement of goals and programs. The Executive Director serves as the primary spokesperson, cultivating relationships with key stakeholders, funders, and the community. Duties include working with the Board to develop and implement strategic plans, budgets and policies, supervising staff in conjunction with the Director of Education, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and program development initiatives and fundraising. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, communication and organizational skills, with proven experience in nonprofit organizations. An early childhood education license is desired but not required. Please submit your résumé at YSCCCopenpositions@gmail.com.

THE GLEN NEEDS YOU! Seeking volunteers — Nature Shop clerk, Vernay Center welcome desk, and general office support and data entry; 3–6 hours per week. Please email Sarah at sstrong@glenhelen.org.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

WANT TO WALK THE CAMINO? Join in a virtual info session Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. to find out more about this queer-affirming, inclusive across all ages & life stages event, rooted in community & shared humanity, scheduled for May 3–13. Visit https://shorturl.at/zoZsS or email Emily Foubert at fouberte@gmail.com for details & more information.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

