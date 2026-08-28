August 28–September 3, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

NICE WEATHER FOR A SALE! Empty garages and basements. Get a yard or garage sale going and announce it here!

PIANO AND TRUMPET: looking to find a good home for gently used Starck Ori-coustic Tone upright piano and bench, and almost-brand-new King trumpet and case. Any reasonable offer accepted. Buyer to arrange for moving. Leave message, 937-767-7958.

GOT A PARENT IN PARAGUAY? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

YS COUPLE looking for a house rental long-term. Text Terry, 904-400-4150.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 937-307-5529 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available $330/month; one-year lease, located 716 Xenia Ave. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

TWO-STORY HOME FOR RENT, one block from town, a stone’s throw from the bike trail. Quiet 2-bedroom, 2-bath duplex, newer kitchen, includes microwave, refrigerator & washer/dryer. $1,300/month. September move-in. NO APPLICATION FEE! Email MarBarProp@gmail.com.

THREE-ROOM OFFICE SUITE available $770/month; one-year lease, located 105 W. North College. Utilities included; quiet atmosphere, common waiting area. 937-631-1447.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

PORCHFEST PERCUSSIONIST NEEDED. We are serious musicians with primo slot and will share gig proceeds. Cajón or small drum kit preferred; djembe or other drums OK. Call or text 937-941-1985 or mikenorris911@gmail.com

EDITOR NEEDED to help publish book of poetry; fee negotiable. barbkrabec@aol.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

GOT THE SKILLS? Let people know what you’ve got to offer via the classifieds.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, garage roofs. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, garage roofs. 937-231-5923.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

SHOW UP FOR working people! March in the Cedarville Labor Day Parade with Krista Magaw, candidate for Oh HD 71! Let her know you’re interested by calling or texting 937-767-0257. Will carpool from John Bryan Center parking lot at 11:45 AM on Labor Day, Monday September 7. Paid for by Krista Magaw for Ohio.

READY TO CELEBRATE for a great cause? Come to A Night Out with TLT on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. and help Save Another Acre. Your ticket includes heavy appetizers by Charlo’s, wine, beer and soft drinks, and live jazz music at the Kuss Auditorium. Curated live and silent auction items are sure to entice your bidding. Tickets at tecumsehlandtrust.org or 937-767-9490.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

LOCAL FARM DIRECTORY: Are you a meat, egg, dairy, fruit, vegetable, honey, or flower producer within a 30-mile radius of Yellow Springs? Be included for free! Scan the QR code (https://shorturl.at/RFhpN) to fill out our questionnaire, or email ysfarmdirectory@gmail.com so the Village of Yellow Springs Environmental Commission can send it to you. Spread the word! DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 1.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253-1/2 Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: yard or garage sale ads need to be paid in advance.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.