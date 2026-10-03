Patricia ‘Patty’ Alexander

Patricia “Patty” L. Alexander, age 90, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, died Sept. 27, 2026.

She was born Jan. 28, 1936, the daughter of Charles M. Alexander and Beatrice (Heider) Alexander. She grew up on the family farm on Bryan Road and graduated from Bryan High School in 1954.

She was employed at Miami Deposit Bank (now U.S. Bank) and worked in offices in Yellow Springs, Fairborn, Beavercreek and Cedarville, retiring in 1998. She was a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking at Ohio University.

Patty was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was the organist from 1953 through July 2014. She had a special love for her music, especially sacred hymns, classical, popular and folk.

She loved the outdoors: flower gardening, working in the yard, taking walks at John Bryan State Park and Glen Helen and seeing all the beauty of God’s creation. Family gatherings were also her favorite time.

She was treasurer and a board member for the Bryan High School Alumni Association for many years, volunteered at Friends Care Community and St. Paul Church, and served on the St. Paul Council and the finance committee.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beatrice Alexander; six brothers, Edward Alexander, Joseph Alexander, John Alexander, William Alexander, James Alexander and Donald Alexander; and two sisters, Teresa Eileen Alexander and Clara Ann Belval.

Calling hours will be from 9–10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at St. Paul Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, to be sung at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Yellow Springs, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patty’s memory to St. Paul Church, 308 Phillips St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387.