Village Automotive — 052319_VillageAuto_728px_by_90px
Aug
08
2019
Yellow Springs
76°
broken clouds
humidity: 78%
wind: 7mph SSW
H 80 • L 76

A few of the contestants in the rabbit costume contest at this year's Greene County Fair. (Photo by Lauren "Chuck" Shows)

Scenes from the Greene County Fair — Rabbit costume contest

Last Wednesday during the Greene County Fair was the 4-H-sponsored rabbit costume contest — in which youngsters and their pet rabbits dress in tandem, themed costumes.

Click here to read more >>
Web Features
By Category

Arts (archives)

Village Schools (archives)

Economy (archives)

  •   Young entrepreneurship — Friends launch DIY clothing line

    Friends Lucas Hudson and Zoren Egea-Kaleda, who this summer launched an original brand they call Soupçon, will present their new fashion line of silk-screened T-shirts and one-of-a-kind clothing items at a pop-up show Friday, Aug. 2, from noon to 7 p.m., at Wildflower Boutique downtown. (Photo by Carol Simmons)Friends Lucas Hudson and Zoren Egea-Kaleda  knew that launching a new DIY brand from Zoren’s basement bedroom would present a variety of challenges.

  •   Lending local farmers a hand

    Yellow Springs Farmers Market coordinator Michele Burns sold maple syrup at her stall at the weekly market earlier this season. More recently, her Flying Mouse Farms booth has also featured greens, beets, broccoli and cauliflower. Burns sees the farmers market as a key part of the local food system. (Photo by Luciana Lieff)Over the last few weeks, the News interviewed farmers who raise livestock and grow produce for the local market. They spoke to the joys and challenges of farming, both brought into sharper detail with this season’s stormy weather. This week, the News covers what local organizations are doing to grow the local food movement.

  •   Yellow Springer Tees is open

    The father-daughter team of Mark and Morgan Heise opened the doors to Yellow Springer Tees & Promotions on June 3. Three weeks and one Street Fair later, the business is doing better than ever as a brick-and-mortar shop. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)In downtown Yellow Springs, business is often a family affair. Yellow Springer Tees & Promotions, one of the village’s newest shops, makes no exception.

Village Life (archives)

  •   Invasive of the month: climbing vines

    Two invasives: Wintercreeper/euonymus, left, and Asian bittersweet, right, are two non-native invasive climbing vines widespread in Yellow Springs. (Photos by Audrey Hackett)Just how pervasive are invasive plants in Yellow Springs?

  •   Orioles clinch Major League title

    By Tim Sherwood The Sunrise Café Orioles wrapped up the 2019 Major League championship with a pair of wins in last week’s final games of the season.

  •   Cool jump

    Gaunt Park Pool was a popular place over the weekend, as temperatures soared across the region into the mid-90s and soupy conditions prevailed. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)Kevin Cotellesso leaped with gusto into the deep end of the Gaunt Park pool earlier this month during a fun swim for the Sea Dogs.

Government (archives)

  •   Still no answers in Clark case

    Authorities investigating the homicide of villager Leonid “Lonya” Clark remain close-lipped about the cause and circumstances around his death earlier this year, leaving his loved ones growing increasingly distressed at the lack of resolution in the case.

  •   Busy first month for new village manager Salmeron

    New Village Manager Josue Salmeron, pictured here in his office, has had a busy first month on the job. “You realize you have so may things going on, so many things to address,” he said. “It takes your breath away.” (Photo by Megan Bachman)As new Village Manager Salmeron concluded his first month on the job, he sat down with this Yellow Springs News reporter to talk about his activities and priorities for the village. 

  •   Council explores incentives for EnviroFlight

    The Village of Yellow Springs is working to keep local insect-based feed company EnviroFlight in the village.

Obituaries (archives)

Higher Education (archives)

Sports (archives)

  •   Perry League— A lifetime of T-ball

    T-ball is a wonderful thing happening to me every Friday night. But Mayor Pam Conine graced our diamond.

  •   Yankees triumph in post-season tourney

    The Nipper’s Corner Yankees were this year’s Yellow Springs Youth Baseball Minor League champions, winning Saturday’s championship game 19–8 over the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Brewers. From left, top row, are Head Coach Patrick Lake and assistant coaches Mark Breza and Derek Barker; middle row: Emery Fodal, Noelle Fisher, Sameer Sajabi, Ella Fodal, Henry Lake and Aiden Gustafson; bottom row: Marco Meyer, Nierin Barker, Nico Sajabi, Zander Breza and Kyu Flateau. Not pictured: Assistant Coach Brian Machi, Vincent Machi and David Scott Jr. (Photo by Jeanna GunderKline)The Nipper’s Corner Yankees made a clean sweep of the 2019 Minor League championships with a 19–8 win over the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Brewers in the post-season championship game on Saturday, July 27.

  •   Orioles clinch Major League title

    By Tim Sherwood The Sunrise Café Orioles wrapped up the 2019 Major League championship with a pair of wins in last week’s final games of the season.