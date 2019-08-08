- Home
- Subscriptions
- Advertise
- Payments
- Submissions
- Calendars
- Marketplace
- Classifieds
- E-edition
- Contact
Scenes from the Greene County Fair — Rabbit costume contest
Last Wednesday during the Greene County Fair was the 4-H-sponsored rabbit costume contest — in which youngsters and their pet rabbits dress in tandem, themed costumes.Click here to read more >>
Web Features
-
First Lines — The world of objects
What do objects want? This month’s poem by Reilly Dixon enters the world of objects.[More]
-
Antioch College receives building donation
Villagers Dr. Esther and David Battle recently gifted their building, a historic property located at 403 Xenia Avenue, to Antioch College.[More]
-
180th Greene County Fair set to open
Rides, food, entertainment and agriculture exhibitions will be on tap when the Greene County Fair opens it 180th run Sunday July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia.[More]
By Category
Arts (archives)
-
Dayton ‘Media and Democracy’ event — Journalists oppose Cox Media sale
Private equity firms now own more than one-third of major news outlets in the U.S. Working journalists have declined by half in a decade. And half of all Americans don’t get news from the community in which they live.
-
News reporter Lauren Heaton dies
Lifetime villager and longtime Yellow Springs News reporter Lauren Heaton died on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019.
-
Back to the land, 40 years on
The year was 1976. Fifty people pitched in $1,200 each to purchase a former ranch in southwestern New Mexico. In the language of the age, they sought to go “back to the land.”
Village Schools (archives)
-
Summer Crisis Program Begins July 1, 2019
Summer Crisis Program Begins July 1, 2019
-
Public Notice
Public Notice
-
Yellow Springs Board of Education Meeting
Records Commission Meeting, Thurs., Aug. 8
Economy (archives)
-
Young entrepreneurship — Friends launch DIY clothing line
Friends Lucas Hudson and Zoren Egea-Kaleda knew that launching a new DIY brand from Zoren’s basement bedroom would present a variety of challenges.
-
Lending local farmers a hand
Over the last few weeks, the News interviewed farmers who raise livestock and grow produce for the local market. They spoke to the joys and challenges of farming, both brought into sharper detail with this season’s stormy weather. This week, the News covers what local organizations are doing to grow the local food movement.
-
Yellow Springer Tees is open
In downtown Yellow Springs, business is often a family affair. Yellow Springer Tees & Promotions, one of the village’s newest shops, makes no exception.
Village Life (archives)
-
Invasive of the month: climbing vines
Just how pervasive are invasive plants in Yellow Springs?
-
Orioles clinch Major League title
By Tim Sherwood The Sunrise Café Orioles wrapped up the 2019 Major League championship with a pair of wins in last week’s final games of the season.
-
Cool jump
Kevin Cotellesso leaped with gusto into the deep end of the Gaunt Park pool earlier this month during a fun swim for the Sea Dogs.
Government (archives)
-
Still no answers in Clark case
Authorities investigating the homicide of villager Leonid “Lonya” Clark remain close-lipped about the cause and circumstances around his death earlier this year, leaving his loved ones growing increasingly distressed at the lack of resolution in the case.
-
Busy first month for new village manager Salmeron
As new Village Manager Salmeron concluded his first month on the job, he sat down with this Yellow Springs News reporter to talk about his activities and priorities for the village.
-
Council explores incentives for EnviroFlight
The Village of Yellow Springs is working to keep local insect-based feed company EnviroFlight in the village.
Obituaries (archives)
-
Lauren Heaton Memorial
A celebration of the life of Lauren Heaton will be held at the Glen Helen Building on Saturday, Aug. 24.
-
Christopher Alan DePriest
Christopher Alan DePriest, a Springfield native born March 4, 1985, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
-
Lauren Bales Heaton
Lauren Bales Heaton
Higher Education (archives)
-
Antioch College: Couple donates historic building
Villagers Dr. Esther and David Battle recently donated their historic downtown building at 403 Xenia Avenue to Antioch College.
-
Antioch College — Kevin McGruder new academic affairs VP
A widely respected history professor at Antioch College is stepping into a new role. Associate Professor of History Kevin McGruder has been named vice president of academic affairs at the college, replacing Lori Collins-Hall.
-
Antioch College Summer Institute — Exploring ways of knowing
As a therapist in an academic setting, Nzingha Dalila sees learning and knowledge through the eyes of a wellness practitioner.
Sports (archives)
-
Perry League— A lifetime of T-ball
T-ball is a wonderful thing happening to me every Friday night. But Mayor Pam Conine graced our diamond.
-
Yankees triumph in post-season tourney
The Nipper’s Corner Yankees made a clean sweep of the 2019 Minor League championships with a 19–8 win over the Sam and Eddie’s Open Books Brewers in the post-season championship game on Saturday, July 27.
-
Orioles clinch Major League title
By Tim Sherwood The Sunrise Café Orioles wrapped up the 2019 Major League championship with a pair of wins in last week’s final games of the season.
Recent Videos
Recent Comments