Ronald K. Fenton & R. Zachary Fenton
- Published: September 6, 2024
A celebration of life for Ronald K. Fenton and R. Zachary Fenton will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, 2–5 p.m., at Clifton Reserve & Lodge, 2462 S. River Road, just outside Clifton, Ohio.
Those gathered will share favorite stories and memories to remember two wonderful men who are greatly missed.
