— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda Special Meeting: Budget Session #1

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 5–7 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

OVERVIEW OF GENERAL FUND BUDGET (5 p.m.)

• Finance Director Michelle Robinson and Tiffany Hiser

FINANCE COMMITTEE OVERVIEW (5:20 p.m.)

• Housh/DeVore Leonard

CAPITAL INIATIVES PRESENTATION BY DEPARTMENT (5:30 p.m.)

• Samantha Stewart (5 min.)

•Tanner Bussey (5 min.)

• Brad Ault (5 min.)

• Paige Burge (5 min.)

• Ben Sparks (5 min.)

COUNCIL-SPECIFIC BUDGET (6 p.m.)

• Events (Robinson: 5 min.)

• Commissions (Robinson: 5 min.)

• Council Sponsored Projects (Sponsoring Council member presents each of the requests you have sponsored, along with the case for sponsoring and the amount. Each project must receive a second to be moved for further discussion at Budget meeting #2 on October 15: (40 Min.)

WRAP-UP (6:50)

Council Members: Identify points of concern, questions or items you think need to be addressed on October 15. TWO MINUTES PER PERSON.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.