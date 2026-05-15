— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda Regular Meeting

Monday, May 18, 2026, 6 p.m. In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS IN

•Katia Svensson; Jon Search and Alan Raney to Environmental Commission/Full Members

• Brian Mayer and Noel Welsh to Environmental Commission/Alternate Members

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 4, 2026 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Report for April, 2026

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (6:10 p.m.)

The Clerk will receive and file:

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:15 p.m.)

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:30 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2026-08 Establishing a Moratorium on the Issuance of Zoning Permits and Approvals for New Data Center Uses in the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2026-21 Authorizing the Village of Yellow Springs to Apply for an ODNR Nature Works Grant for Improvements to Gaunt Park Softball Field

• Reading of Resolution 2026-22 Authorizing a Grant to Home, Inc. for Home Repair Program as Appropriated in 2026 Village Budget

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:50 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:05 p.m.)

• Prioritization of Village Goals (Giardullo: 10 min.)

• Residential Sidewalk Discussion (DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)

• Municipal Land Trust Information (Brown: 10 min.)

• Discussion of Fewer Meetings During June/July/August (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:45 p.m.)

•¨ Consideration of Updates to Village Mediation Program Coordinator Job Description (Brown: 10 min.)

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS (7:55 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8 p.m.)

June 1:

• Executive Session re: Clerk and VM Pre-Evaluation Check-In

• Set Joint Meeting with Township and School Board (School Board availability?)

• Ordinance Approving a Second Second Quarter Supplemental Appropriation

• Ordinance Regulating Wells in Village of Yellow Springs

• Ordinance Establishing a Moratorium on Smoke Shops in Village of Yellow Springs

• Resolution Establishing Utility Policy for Village-Owned Rental Properties

June 15: MAY BE CANCELLED

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.