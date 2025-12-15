Thomas Williams, Kimathi Asante, died suddenly of heart failure Dec. 1, 2025 in Toledo where he resided.

He was born Nov. 9, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio. His mother was Betty Woodward, and his father was Elmer Kinnerly. Surviving siblings are Allen Williams, Rosemary Valentine, Katherine Williams, Pauline Williams Lindsay and Susan Pritchett. Additionally, Susan, Kathy, Greg and Nick Dewey.

Betty, a single mother, and her friend had both “aged-out” of the Springfield Children’s Home and were bravely struggling to make it on their own. Bravely, because they were both deaf, and could not talk. They lived two houses up Marshall Street from us in Yellow Springs.

Tommy and I became friends. If the ladies needed a ride or something, they’d drop Tommy off at our house. Betty was a cook at Ye Old Trail Tavern, and Tommy could be seen sitting on the bench waiting for her to get off work, then walking home.

Then, the family disappeared to Columbus, where Betty had relatives. I didn’t know what had become of him.

He was always setting goals for himself, even as an eighth grader, when he decided that he didn’t want to go to high school in Columbus. His goal was to go to Yellow Springs and enroll in the summer, so he had to find a guardian. He did — our parents, George and Rachel Dewey. Then, with his impeccable grades, the school accepted him. He came back to Yellow Springs with the name “Jasper,” and he was an instant hit with everyone. He played the guitar and sang James Taylor songs. I had a band, but our bass player was graduating and going away.

Jasper had a bass, too. He fit seamlessly into any form of music. He played in the Essence of Love, The Big Bad Bulldog Blues Band, and was a founding member of Brute Force and The Pyramids. I asked once what his biggest accomplishment was, and after a pause he said, “Getting picked by Cecil Taylor to accompany him on the bass.”

Kimathi and I were basically roommates in my parent’s house for four years. He and I would sit and “rap” while listening to records, and we went to every march against the Vietnam War and the march on the Pentagon.

Junior year, he says, “I’m gonna try out for Romeo” — it was the junior class play, “Romeo and Juliet” — “wouldn’t that be cool?”

He got the part because he was the best. There wasn’t much competition, so we had the first multiracial production, with the black Romeo kissing a white Juliet. Then he ran for class president, and won.

He applied to Antioch College and got accepted. He received a bachelor’s degree in music theory.

He told me he was going to go to Africa to find his roots — he did, and came back with the name “Kimathi Asante.”

He told me, “Some day I’m gonna climb to the top of that pyramid,” and he did. He also went to Paris and Copenhagen.

He was married to Halifu Osumare in Oakland, California, where they created a community center and a jazz workshop. They moved to Hawaii so Halifu could study at the University of Hawaii, where Kimathi made many friends, and taught classes, and they bought a house. They were divorced and sold the house. It crushed Kimathi’s dream. He moved to Toledo.

He was the most peaceful man I have ever been around. Very meticulous, straightforward.

Musically, he was such a free spirit. He was as happy playing a triangle once at a bar, as a booming jazz bass. He loved singing “Alligator Wine,” but his soul was at the church, where he could always play anything to contribute, and he had a great voice. He professed to me that he had found Jesus.

He told me, “I’m working on a plan to come see you, then go to Hawaii. I’m gonna save my money from driving Lyft and go.”

It took him two years. He couldn’t come see me in New Mexico. He flew to Oakland to visit old haunts and friends, then he flew to Hawaii. I think he was there for a week, the pictures are great. Then he flew back and celebrated Thanksgiving. They heard him fall. My brother’s heart stopped. They couldn’t revive him from a coma.

Wherever he hangs his hat is his home; we all know that’s Heaven now.

A memorial service will be held some time after Christmas in Toledo, and one in Yellow Springs in the summer.



Nicholas Q. Dewey & Susan Dewey Oldfield