Matthew Adam Grote, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 19, 2025, at the age of 65. He was a devoted husband, loving father and brother and cherished friend. Matt was known for his vibrant personality and unwavering dedication, both at home and in his professional life. He was a “take charge” kind of guy, a trait that was evident in his approach to life. His spirit of generosity extended to everyone around him.

A graduate of the Yellow Springs High School, class of 1980, Matt distinguished himself as an exceptional member of the football team, and exuded school spirit. He continued to showcase his skills at the University of Dayton, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications, and played offensive tackle all four years of his collegiate career.

Outside of work, Matt enjoyed pheasant hunting, morel mushroom hunting, boating and deep-sea fishing. His love for the ocean and beach served as a backdrop for many cherished moments with family.

Matt’s greatest pride was his daughter, Megan Nicole. The time they spent together was precious. Whether it was bowling, fishing or attending car shows, their bond was profound and filled with love.

Matt leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Karen Grote, and daughter, Megan Grote; siblings, Mary Beth (Chris) Stave, Joe (Mary Jean) Grote and Jim (Cammy) Grote; brother-in-law Bill (Susan) Hoskins; sister-in-law Joyce (Steve) Parmley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Matt was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Marianne Grote; mother-in-law, Margaret Hoskins; and father-in-law, Wheeler (Lois) Hoskins.

No services will be held at this time.