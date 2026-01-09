Wagner Subaru
Photo courtesy of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness support available in Yellow Springs

The area National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, hosts a local Connection Recovery Support Group, for those living with a mental health condition, the second Monday of each month, 6:30–8 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 12.

A Yellow Spring-based Family Support Group, for those who love someone with a mental health condition meets the second Thursday of the month, 6–7:30 p.m. The next meeting is in February.

Both groups meet in Rooms A&B at the John Bryan Community Center. Email info@namicgm.org, or call 937-322-5600, for more information.

Support groups also meet during the day Wednesdays at the Vernon Center in Springfield. This drop-in center at 222 East St. offers a variety of services and activities Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. 

Transportation to the Vernon Center is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Yellow Springs residents who live with a mental illness. Call 937-505-9435 between 8:30–9:30 a.m. to be picked up.

