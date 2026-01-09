National Alliance on Mental Illness support available in Yellow Springs

The area National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, hosts a local Connection Recovery Support Group, for those living with a mental health condition, the second Monday of each month, 6:30–8 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 12.

A Yellow Spring-based Family Support Group, for those who love someone with a mental health condition meets the second Thursday of the month, 6–7:30 p.m. The next meeting is in February.

Both groups meet in Rooms A&B at the John Bryan Community Center. Email info@namicgm.org, or call 937-322-5600, for more information.

Support groups also meet during the day Wednesdays at the Vernon Center in Springfield. This drop-in center at 222 East St. offers a variety of services and activities Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Transportation to the Vernon Center is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Yellow Springs residents who live with a mental illness. Call 937-505-9435 between 8:30–9:30 a.m. to be picked up.