Eyes on the Irish

Hometown hero Aamil Wagner, #59 and offensive tackle for Notre Dame brought out scores of Yellow Springers to watch him play in the College Football National Championship game against The Ohio State University on Monday, Jan. 20.

Though Notre Dame ultimately fell to OSU 34–23, Wagner still made some impressive tackles, giving his teammates several open paths to easy touchdowns. At left, villagers packed in the Yellow Springs Senior Center — where Wagner’s mother, ​Teresa Bondurant, manages the Homemaker Program — to watch the big game.

Whether they were OSU or Notre Dame fans, all were rooting for Wagner.